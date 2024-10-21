Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The NHS’s flagship public consultation website has descended into chaos after people suggested ideas such as free energy drinks for all and ‘mandatory euthanasia’ to free up hospital spaces.

The government launched a major consultation on the future of the NHS on Monday, promising to put patients and staff at the heart of its 10-year health plan.

Billed as “the biggest national conversation about the future of the NHS since its birth”, members of the public are now able to share their views online until the start of next year.

The consultation is part of the government’s plans to transform the NHS into a “neighbourhood health service”, shifting more care from hospitals to communities.

However, some members of the public have taken to the website to mock the consultation with absurd and sarcastic suggestions.

One suggestion titled “Mandatory Euthanasia to fill up hospital beds” suggested some patients should be forced to end their lives to reduce waiting times for hospital spaces.

Wes Streeting said the NHS is going through the ‘worst crisis in its history’ (Jaimi Joy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Another member of the public suggested the NHS should “privatise everything” and place payment points at “every stage of treatment at every door in every building”.

Another proposed that all secondary school students should be provided with free energy drinks.

“As we all know, back in my day milk was given to kids to help improve their bone structure and teeth,” the suggestion read.

“But these days with the stress of homework and the poor sleep schedules of these kids it would be give to pop them a little pick me up for their GCSE’s. Limit it to sugar free flavours obviously, don’t wanna rot their teeth.”

One suggested all patients should be served alcohol with their meals to “raise moral”, adding pub chain Weatherspoons should partner with the NHS.

“Maybe Opening A Pub In Hospital Would Encourage Them To Get Better Quicker And Free Up Beds,” she said.

A national heath service for pets was also one of the ideas put forward.

“Why don't we have an NHS 4 Pets or an NPS,” the proposal said.

“Pet bills are so expensive- vets are a rip off. I think that we should extend the right to free healthcare at point of use to our furry friends.”

Announcing the public consultation, health secretary Wes Streeting urged the public to “help us build a health service fit for the future”, saying he wants NHS staff and patients to have their “fingerprints all over” the 10-year plan.

“Today the NHS is going through the worst crisis in its history,” he added. “But, while the NHS is broken, it’s not beaten. Together, we can fix it.”

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer added: “This is a portal where you can feed in your ideas, but there is, I think, going to be, a sort of discussion, chat element to it as well, where people can look at other ideas.”