Britain must learn from Ukraine and use AI for warfare, MPs say

Britain should learn from Ukraine’s use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the battlefield against Russia, a committee of MPs has said.

Kyiv is using AI technology in drones, to analyse intelligence, and to assess combat against Vladimir Putin’s forces, the Commons’ Defence Committee said.

By contrast, AI is “under-developed and requires cultivation” by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to aid British defence, the cross-party group of MPs warned in a new report.

Emma Lewell-Buck, a member of the committee said: “Artificial intelligence in defence is here to stay – the UK must move fast to avoid falling behind.

“The use of AI in Ukraine shows that it offers serious military advantage on the battlefield, and as AI becomes more widespread and sophisticated, it will change the way defence works, from the back office to the frontline.

“Harnessing AI for defence requires not just updated technology but an updated approach, and in today’s report, we call on the Ministry of Defence to transform itself into an ‘AI-native’ organisation, fully integrating AI into its work and mindset.”

The MoD needs to start thinking of AI as integral to how it solves problems and meets its objectives, the MPs said.

This includes using the technology for both frontline operations and in back office work.

The UK has the potential to become “home to a first-class defence AI sector”, the committee added, though it urged the MoD to specialise its AI applications rather than compete with world leaders like China and the USA.

With the global threat picture ever-worsening, and the pace of technological change moving at a rapid speed, the Ministry of Defence has no time to lose Emma Lewell-Buck

Ms Lewell-Buck, the Labour MP for South Shields, added: “Our inquiry discovered a gap between the Ministry of Defence’s rhetoric and reality on AI.

“While the department acknowledges the importance of AI, these words have not been borne out by action. With the global threat picture ever-worsening, and the pace of technological change moving at a rapid speed, the Ministry of Defence has no time to lose.”

The Government’s strategic defence review gives ministers the opportunity to consider how the MoD can take advantage of AI, Ms Lewell-Buck added.

The wide-ranging review of defence commissioned by the Prime Minister is scheduled to report in the first half of 2025.