Home secretary Shabana Mahmood has warned that “dark forces are stirring up anger” over immigration as she prepares to set out sweeping reform of the asylum system.

It comes amid growing concern among senior party figures over the reforms, which the Home Office has billed as being the “biggest changes to the asylum system in modern times” and have been inspired by a strict approach taken by Denmark.

Ms Mahmood is set to rewrite how Britain grants refuge to those fleeing conflict and upheaval with a statement in the House of Commons on Monday – an overhaul she insisted is needed because the “pace and scale of change destabilised communities”.

She will bring forward a Bill to change how the right to family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is applied in migration court cases, meaning only those with immediate relatives, like children or parents, will be able to remain in the UK in future.

The home secretary also plans to change the law so that multiple attempts to appeal against refusals for asylum will no longer be allowed.

The government’s plans have attracted some criticism, with Labour MP Tony Vaughan urging the government to “think again” on the proposals.

He warned the “rhetoric around these reforms encourages the same culture of divisiveness that sees racism and abuse growing in our communities”.

“The idea that recognised refugees need to be deported is wrong. We absolutely need immigration controls. And where those controls decide to grant asylum, we should welcome and integrate, not create perpetual limbo and alienation”, he said.

Responding to his remarks, left-wing Labour MP and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell posted to X: “Tony Vaughan is one of the new MPs elected for Labour last year and in his contributions to Commons debates has displayed a considered approach to issues.

“He’s certainly not what the media would call a ‘usual suspect.’ I suspect he is reflecting here what many in the [Parliamentary Labour Party] feel.”

Addressing growing unease among Labour backbenchers and ministers, Ms Mahmood wrote in the Guardian that a failure to reform the system could risk public support for all refugees collapsing.

“Dark forces are stirring up anger in this country, and seeking to turn that anger into hate. We must take the opportunity we have to stop that from happening. And I know we can,” she said.

“The true nature of this country is openness, tolerance and generosity. We want to provide sanctuary to those in danger. We want to be a Greater Britain, not a littler England. To do so, we must restore order and control.”

Alongside the wider reforms, Ms Mahmood will ban three countries from accessing UK visas if they fail to take back illegal migrants.

Three African countries, Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will face visa sanctions, blocking their tourists, VIPs and business people from travelling to Britain if they do not co-operate more on the removal of illegal migrants.

The move was inspired by Trump administration homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, sources told The Times.

Ms Mahmood said: “In Britain, we play by the rules. When I said there would be penalties for countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it.

“My message to foreign governments today is clear: accept the return of your citizens or lose the privilege of entering our country.”

Ms Mahmood is also expected to fast-track the removal of dangerous criminals, and to expedite hearings for last-minute appeals against deportation.

Similarly, claims by migrants that they are facing modern slavery will be more closely scrutinised as a result of tweaks to the Modern Slavery Act.

Other reforms already trailed as part of the raft of reforms include that refugee status will be made temporary, so that people are returned to their homeland once it becomes safe.

At the same time, safe and legal routes to the UK will be introduced as a way to cut dangerous journeys in small boats across the English Channel.

Meanwhile, housing and weekly allowances will no longer be guaranteed for asylum seekers, while assets will be seized to pay for their accommodation and other costs.

"The principle here, at the moment, is that the British public pay billions of pounds a year so that those seeking asylum or those who have already failed in their applications can be supported in their accommodation and their living", Home Office minister Alex Norris told Sky News.

"It is right that if people have money in the bank, if people have assets like cars, like E-bikes, they should be contributing. No, we're not going to be taking people's heirlooms off them at the border.

“But if there's an individual, for example, getting £800 a month sent to him. He's got himself an Audi. People have cars. People have E-bikes. Those are assets, they should contribute that to the cost of their living."

Pressed on whether jewellery would be confiscated, he insisted they would not be taking wedding rings off people, but added: "What we're saying, though, is if someone comes over with a bag full of gold rings, that's different to a family heirloom or personal items."

AI facial age estimate technology is also being rolled out to identify migrants’ age, in a bid to find out whether those claiming to be children really are.

It follows a stark warning from the home secretary over the weekend that public consent for the asylum system may disappear if her major reforms were not introduced.

Ministers have taken inspiration from the strict asylum approach taken by the Danes, whose government is of the same political stripe as Labour and has increased deportations of illegal migrants.

The Refugee Council has warned the reforms would accrue a cost of £872 million over 10 years as a result of the need to review asylum seekers’ status to remain in the UK.

Enver Solomon, the charity’s chief executive, insisted the changes “will not deter people from making dangerous crossings, but they will unfairly prevent men, women and children from integrating into British life”.