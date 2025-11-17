Home Secretary plans visa bans for three countries amid asylum system overhaul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shabana Mahmood will ban three countries from accessing UK visas if they fail to take back illegal migrants as she plans to overhaul human rights law as part of a sweeping reform of the asylum system.

Three African countries, Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will face visa sanctions, blocking their tourists, VIPs and business people from travelling to Britain if they do not co-operate more on the removal of illegal migrants.

The move was reportedly inspired by Trump administration homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, according to the Times.

Ms Mahmood said: “In Britain, we play by the rules. When I said there would be penalties for countries that do not take back criminals and illegal immigrants, I meant it.

“My message to foreign governments today is clear: accept the return of your citizens or lose the privilege of entering our country.”

Ms Mahmood is set to rewrite how Britain grants refuge to those fleeing conflict and upheaval with a statement in the House of Commons on Monday.

The reforms are billed as the largest change to the UK’s asylum system in the modern era, and have been inspired by a strict approach taken by Denmark.

She will bring forward a Bill to change how the right to family life under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is applied in migration court cases.

Only those with immediate relatives, like children or parents, will be able to remain in the UK in future.

The Home Secretary also plans to change the law so that multiple attempts to appeal against refusals for asylum will no longer be allowed.

Ms Mahmood has insisted the overhaul is needed because the “pace and scale of change destabilised communities”.

On Sunday, the Home Secretary warned public consent for the asylum system may disappear if her major reforms were not introduced.

Ms Mahmood is also expected to fast-track the removal of dangerous criminals, and to expedite hearings for last-minute appeals against deportation.

Similarly, claims by migrants that they are facing modern slavery will be more closely scrutinised as a result of tweaks to the Modern Slavery Act.

Other reforms already trailed as part of the raft of reforms include that refugee status will be made temporary, so that people are returned to their homeland once it becomes safe.

At the same time, safe and legal routes to the UK will be introduced as a way to cut dangerous journeys in small boats across the English Channel.

Meanwhile, housing and weekly allowances will no longer be guaranteed for asylum seekers.

AI facial age estimate technology is also being rolled out to identify migrants’ age, in a bid to find out whether those claiming to be children really are.

Ministers have taken inspiration from the strict asylum approach taken by the Danes, whose government is of the same political stripe as Labour and has increased deportations of illegal migrants.

The Government’s plans have attracted some criticism, with the Refugee Council warning they would accrue a cost of £872 million over 10 years as a result of the need to review asylum seekers’ status to remain in the UK.

Enver Solomon, the charity’s chief executive, insisted the changes “will not deter people from making dangerous crossings, but they will unfairly prevent men, women and children from integrating into British life”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch meanwhile warned that backbench Labour MPs could scupper the plans.

She added: “If the Home Secretary actually wants to cut illegal immigration, she should take up my offer to sit down with her and work on a plan that will actually stop the boats, rather than a few weak changes that will meet the approval of Labour MPs.”

Some 39,075 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the English Channel in small boats so far this year, according to the latest Home Office figures.

The arrivals have already passed the number for the whole of 2024 (36,816) and 2023 (29,437) but the number is below the total for 2022 (45,774).

A protest took place in the East Sussex town of Crowborough on Sunday over plans to use a nearby army training camp to house hundreds of migrants.