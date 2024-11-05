Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A Tory MP who used a ‘racial slur’ against the Japanese – and then claimed he was complementing their defence industry – has been appointed a shadow defence minister.

The Japanese government officially complained about the comments, made in the House of Commons by ex-armed forces minister Mark Francois.

Japan is considered one of the UK’s closest allies in the region, and last year the two countries signed a defence agreement.

The outcry erupted after Mr Francois, who has been made a shadow minister by new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, used the word “J***” in parliament to refer to the Japanese.

Mark Francois (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

In 2022 he asked the then defence secretary Ben Wallace about delays to the Type 26 frigate, adding: “Why does it take BAE Systems 11 years to build a ship the J*** can build in four?”

His comments were condemned as an “ethnic slur” by Labour MP Sarah Owen.

The speaker of the Commons Lindsay Hoyle said the phrase “should not be used”.

Mr Francois later said in a statement that he meant “no disrespect or offence” and had used the term “as an abbreviation for Japanese, as I had, by then, been asking an admittedly rather wordy question, about naval shipbuilding”.

He added that the “record clearly shows, I actually complimented the Japanese shipbuilding industry, for building warships much faster than here in Britain."

Francois has been appointed a shadow minister by Kemi Badenoch ( Edward Massey/CCHQ )

His comments sparked a diplomatic incident. At the time the Japanese Embassy in London said it had lodged a complaint.

A spokesman told The Independent: “The Embassy of Japan informed MP Mark Francois that the word used was inappropriate and requested the correction.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy, then the shadow foreign secretary also condemned the remarks, saying: "Mark Francois’ backwards slur is sadly typical of the Conservatives blundering attempts at diplomacy that are leaving the UK increasingly isolated on the world stage.”

In 2019 Mr Francois also attacked a German business leader for saying Brexiteers were "mad" to say his company would never leave the UK.

At the time he said: "My father, Reginald Francois, was a D-Day veteran. He never submitted to bullying by any German and neither will his son".