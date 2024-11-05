UK politics live: Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet revealed as former rival Tom Tugendhat ‘snubs role’
Top roles for Priti Patel, Mel Stride, Chris Philp and Robert Jenrick as new shadow cabinet revealed
New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has unveiled her shadow cabinet, with senior roles for Priti Patel, Chris Philp and leadership rival Robert Jenrick.
After a combative leadership contest, Mr Jenrick – a staunch advocate of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights – was handed the justice brief, while Mr Philp was appointed shadow home secretary, Ms Patel given foreign affairs, and Mel Stride made shadow chancellor.
While ex-security minister Tom Tugendhat was among senior Tories notably absent from the new shadow cabinet, sources insisted he had turned down a role, rather than been snubbed.
As Ms Badenoch demanded a “team effort” to end her divided party’s strife, one anonymous senior Tory contacted the BBC to say that her appointment of Dame Priti had effectively “destroyed within 48 hours any chance she had of having a respectable foreign policy”.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer was also facing a backlash over plans to raise university tuition fees for the first time in eight years, a decision which one union labelled “economically and morally wrong”.
Jenrick told to ‘have a bit of humility’ in first Commons clash as shadow justice secretary
Robert Jenrick has used his first Commons appearance as shadow justice secretary to suggest that Labour should apologise to the victims of domestic abusers and sex offenders who have reoffended after being released early from prison.
But Labour justice minister Alex Davies-Jones hit back: “He seems to have a very short memory and I believe it is is he who should be apologising to the country as a whole on behalf of his government’s woeful, absolute misabuse of our justice system and our prisons.
“Under the previous government’s [early release scheme] there was zero exemptions that could protect the public. This government put in serious exemptions to prevent sex offenders being released onto our streets ... and I believe [Mr Jenrick] should maybe have a bit of humility.”
Mr Jenrick replied that there were exemptions in the Tory scheme, which saw more than 13,000 people – a quarter of them convicted of violent crimes – freed early between October and July, but said: “The key thing is we need to get on and build more prisons.”
Labour MP reveals he was mugged while returning to London flat
Labour MP Chris Webb has revealed that he was mugged in London, with his attackers stealing his phone.
The new MP for Blackpool South said: “Last night, as I was returning to my flat in London, I was attacked and mugged by a group of individuals.
“Luckily, I have no injuries and I am ok. Unfortunately, they just took my phone so I’m without one for the foreseeable future.”
Thanking the Metropolitan Police “for their swift response and support”, Mr Webb said: “The officers who assisted me went above and beyond. They are a remarkable credit to the force.”
Badenoch 'has destroyed any chance of respectable foreign policy’ with Patel appointment
Kemi Badenoch’s decision to appoint Priti Patel as shadow foreign secretary has reportedly been met with scorn by one senior Tory.
Following reports of Ms Patel’s appointment, BBC political editor Chris Mason said he was contacted by the senior Tory who accused Ms Badenoch of having “destroyed within 48 hours any chance she had of having a respectable foreign policy”.
Prior to serving as Boris Johnson’s home secretary, Ms Patel was international development secretary under Theresa May – but was fired from the role in 2017 after holding unsanctioned meetings with senior Israeli politicians, including premier Benjamin Netanyahu, while on a “private holiday”.
Just four Jenrick supporters in Badenoch’s shadow cabinet, journalist says
Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow cabinet includes just four people from her rival Robert Jenrick’s leadership campaign, despite 41 Tory MPs backing him, according to Steven Swinford of The Times.
He suggested that Jenrick-backers who missed out on shadow cabinet positions could later be appointed to more junior roles.
Farmers warn 75% of British food production will be hit by Reeves’s tax raid
Rachel Reeves’ inheritance tax raid will hit three quarters of food produced by British farmers, industry chiefs have warned, as the government battles a growing backlash over its extension of death tax.
Under plans announced in the Budget, inheritance tax will be charged at 20 per cent on farms worth more than £1m, although the chancellor has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3m.
The move has triggered backlash from farming and rural communities and led to a dispute over the number of businesses that would be affected.
While the government has insisted that only a minority of farmers will be impacted, Tom Bradshaw, chief executive of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), said around “75 per cent of the total farmed area” would be subject to the extended death tax.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full report:
Farmers warn 75% of British food production will be hit by Reeves’s tax raid
The NFU’s Tom Bradshaw warned the government had not considered at all the impact on food production
Farage claims Reform has enjoyed membership boost since Badenoch crowned Tory leader
Nigel Farage has claimed that Reform UK has seen a boost in membership since Kemi Badenoch was picked as Conservative Party leader.
He told LBC: “Seeing it already. Seeing it already. We’ve gone through 95,000 members this morning. So we’ve gone up 1,500 in the last three or four days.
“And these are Conservatives who are hanging on to see whether the party could change direction. For us as a party, it’s very good news.”
Speaking from a Donald Trump rally in the US, he said of Ms Badenoch: “There’s going to be no change whatsoever. She is a continuity candidate with all the influences of Michael Gove and all the gang in 10 Downing Street, and somehow she thinks, miraculously, she can bring them together.
“There are two parties within the Conservative Party. You’ve got the Reform-minded people and the Liberal Democrat-minded people, and they are so far apart, it’s not true.”
Chris Philp’s history of gaffes as Tory MP appointed shadow home secretary
They say God loves a trier and Chris Philp, the former minister for policing, is one Tory who can never be accused of failing to put in a shift, frequently appearing in the media to dutifully defend the latest party line on the issue of the day.
The reward for his unwavering loyalty may now have arrived, as he takes a leadership role in Kemi Badenoch’s new cabinet, after being appointed as shadow home secretary.
While the MP for Croydon South is not afraid to get his hands dirty, evidenced by his loyal defences of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in the darkest hours of their respective premierships, some critics have suggested he does not share the communication skills and political nous displayed by some of his front bench colleagues.
Matt Mathers takes a look at his history of gaffes:
Chris Philp’s history of gaffes as Tory MP appointed shadow home secretary
Home Office minister left blushing following awkward exchange on BBC Question Time
Tom Tugendhat’s absence in shadow cabinet ‘not a snub’, Tory source says
One notable absence from Kemi Badenoch new shadow cabinet is leadership rival Tom Tugendhat, who previously held the esteemed chairmanship of the Commons foreign affairs committee and served as security minister under Rishi Sunak.
However, Jessica Elgot of The Guardian reports a Conservative source as suggesting that Mr Tugendhat was in fact offered a role but turned it down, joining other senior Tories such as Andrew Mitchell and James Cleverly on the backbenches.
Lib Dems warn ‘shadow cabinet of contradictions a recipe for Tory chaos’
Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow “cabinet of contradictions is a recipe for yet more Conservative chaos”, the Liberal Democrats have claimed.
“How can they claim to be able to hold this new government to account when they have just as many disagreements with each other?” said Lib Dem Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP.
“From a shadow justice secretary who wants to leave the ECHR to a shadow foreign secretary who had to resign for holding undisclosed meetings, this shadow cabinet has more than a ‘whiff of impropriety’.
“The Conservative Party voted for the economic vandalism caused by Liz Truss’s mini Budget and shattered the NHS. Every major challenge that this country faces the Conservative Party is responsible for.
“The Liberal Democrats are the only Party that can provide the decent opposition that this country needs.”
Badenoch vows she will ‘win back trust of the public’
Kemi Badenoch has insisted she will “win back the trust of the public”, as she announced her shadow cabinet.
The new Tory leader said: “I am delighted to have appointed my shadow cabinet, which draws on the talents of people from across the Conservative Party, based on meritocracy and with a breadth of experience and perspective, just as I promised during the campaign.
“Our party’s problems will only be solved with a team effort, and I am confident my shadow cabinet ministers will deliver effective opposition as we seek to win back the trust of the public.
“We will now get to work holding Labour to account and rebuilding our party based on Conservative principles and values. The process of renewing our great party has now begun.”
