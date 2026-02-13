Mandelson summoned to testify to US Congress over Epstein links
Former Labour cabinet minister was sacked as US ambassador last year because of his ties to Epstein
Peter Mandelson has been asked to testify to the US Congress over his relationship with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
In a letter US politicians told the former Labour grandee they thought he had “critical information” that would assist their investigation into Epstein.
Two members of the House of Representatives, Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia, have written to Mandelson asking him to answer questions from the House's Oversight Committee.
They wrote: "While you no longer serve as British ambassador to the United States and have stepped down from the House of Lords, it is clear that you possessed extensive social and business ties to Jeffrey Epstein and hold critical information pertaining to our investigation of Epstein's operations.
"Given the appalling allegations regarding Epstein's conduct, we request that you make yourself available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff regarding the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators."
Lord Mandelson has been given until the end of the month to respond.
Last week Sir Keir Starmer said he was sorry for believing Mandelson’s “lies” and for appointing him to the role of Britain’s ambassador to the US.
Following a barrage of criticism from his own MPs, the prime minister also issued a frank apology to the victims of Epstein.
He also admitted that he knew Lord Mandelson had had contact with Epstein before giving him the job, but said: “None of us knew the depths and the darkness of that relationship.”
Mandelson is also being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after the government handed over a dossier of extraordinary emails that suggested the former Labour peer had leaked sensitive government information to Epstein.
This is a breaking news story, more follows ...
