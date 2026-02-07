Mandelson-Starmer latest: Rayner ‘warned PM’ over former Labour minister’s Epstein links after police search homes
The former deputy prime minister reportedly told Starmer appointing Mandelson would be a mistake
Angela Rayner warned Sir Keir Starmer not to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador due to concern over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, it has been reported.
The former deputy prime minister told Sir Keir in 2024 handing the job to Lord Mandelson would be a mistake due to his ties to the paedophile financier, according to reports in The Times.
Sir Keir has apologised for believing Lord Mandelson’s “lies” and vowed to hand over documents related to his vetting to parliament’s intelligence and security committee (ISC).
Former primer minister, Gordon Brown has also spoken out and said he deeply regrets bring Lord Mandelson into office and fears he could have potentially caused “huge commercial damage”.
It comes after the Metropolitan Police searched addresses in Wiltshire and Camden, north London, as part of a misconduct in public office investigation launched into Lord Mandelson.
Officers were seen leaving his London address, carrying boxes on Friday evening. The force said the alleged offences involved a 72-year-old man and confirmed that he had not been arrested.
Labour MP says Starmer's position 'irredeemable'
Starmer is facing pressure from his own party to step down as prime minister over his appointment of Lord Mandelson.
One Labour backbencher, Kim Johnson, an MP for Liverpool Riverside “I think he needs to seriously consider his position,” told Times Radio.
“He’s on the ropes and we have to think about the benefit of the country and the party. We have to consider the likelihood of what could happen, the stability of the country could be at stake.”
Recap: Starmer under threat over Mandelson appointment
Last September, Starmer fired Mandelson from his position of US ambassador, but he remained in the Labour party.
Newly released emails from the Epstein files suggest that in 2009, Mandelson sent Jeffrey Epstein a memo written for Brown about possible UK asset sales and tax changes, and in 2010 gave Epstein an advance notice of a 500-billion-euro ($590 billion) bailout by the European Union.
These new revelations have stirred Starmer’s opponents and even those in his own party to question his judgement. Polls have suggested Starmer is already unpopular with the British public, and some lawmakers say his position is under threat.
Mandelson, who resigned from Starmer's Labour Party on Sunday and since quit his position in parliament's upper chamber on Tuesday, has not responded to messages seeking comment.
The Police launched their investigation on Tuesday following the receipt of reports alleging misconduct in public office, including a referral from the government.
Following the announcement of the investigation into Mandelson the government has said it stood "ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need."
Is Angela Rayner ready to march on Starmer’s Westminster?
With furious Labour MPs – and the country – baying for blood over Lord Mandelson’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein, the only thing keeping Keir Starmer in post has been uncertainty over his replacement – but that could be set to change.
Is Angela Rayner, Queen of the North, really ready to march on Starmer’s Westminster?
Starmer under scrutiny for visit to Palantir with Mandelson
Keir Starmer is under pressure to release information regarding his visit to Palantir’s showroom alongside Lord Mandelson.
Starmer and Mandelson met the company’s CEO Alex Karp and were shown the company’s military technology.
Conservative MP and shadow chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster, Alex Burghart, urged the cabinet secretary Wormald to review Palantir’s latest MoD contract “given the allegations now coming to light about Mandelson’s conduct”.
Starmer’s meeting with Palantir was not documented in the prime minister’s register of visits and was only acknowledged after, Burghart said.
Police search Mandelson’s homes in Epstein probe as pressure mounts on Starmer
Brown calls Starmer's leadership crisis 'serious' but backs PM as 'man of integrity'
Former prime minister Gordon Brown said Sir Keir Starmer’s situation is “serious” and suggested the Labour leader had been “too slow to do the right things” in reacting to the Peter Mandelson scandal.
But Mr Brown also praised Starmer as a “man of integrity” who had been “betrayed” by Lord Mandelson.
Starmer’s position is in danger because of his decision to appoint Lord Mandelson as US ambassador, despite knowing his friendship with disgraced financier Epstein continued after his conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.
Mr Brown told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I mean, there’s always speculation. It happened to me, it happened to Tony Blair. It happens to everybody about how their future should be gauged.
“But this is serious, and the task is very clear. The task is we’ve got to clean up the system, a total clean-up of the system, an end to the corruption and unethical behaviour.
“And if we don’t do it, we’ll pay a heavy price.”
Starmer says 'significant volume of material' needs reviewing before Mandelson documents released
The prime minister, Keir Starmer, has said a “very significant volume of material” would need to be reviewed before Lord Mandelson’s documents can be released publicly.
Starmer believes the documents will prove Mandelson lied about the extent of his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, during the government vetting process before he was given the top diplomatic job of US ambassador in Washington last year.
The police are currently sifting through boxes of evidence removed from Lord Mandelson’s properties as part of their investigation into alleged misconduct in a public office.
Officers searched a house near Regent’s Park in central London and a property in Wiltshire on Friday afternoon in search of the peer’s association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Wes Streeting could face 'guilt by association' problem over Mandelson mentorship, say sources
Allies of Angela Rayner have speculated that health secretary Wes Streeting could be “ruined” by the mass disclosure of all communications made by Lord Peter Mandelson in the coming months, according to The Times.
“Wes will be raging, and I’m sure some more messages will come out and ruin him. Mandelson was his mentor,” said one Rayner supporter.
A minister added that the Epstein feels create a “guilt by association problem”.
A Streeting ally said that those close to Rayner sought to exploit the Epstein scandal to attack the health secretary.
“They are not as close as people are suggesting,” the Streeting ally said.
The Independent has contacted Wes Streeting’s office for comment.
