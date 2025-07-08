Watch live: Macron’s state visit to UK begins with royal welcome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Emmanuel Macron begins a state visit to the UK on Tuesday, 8 July, with the French president set to meet Sir Keir Starmer and King Charles III as part of his three-day trip.

Mr Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, were greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales upon arriving at RAF Northolt.

During the first state visit by a French president since 2008, Mr Macron will be hosted by the King and is expected to address parliament as his predecessor-but-one, Nicolas Sarkozy, did during his trip.

Top of the agenda for Mr Macron and Sir Keir is likely to be discussions on small boat crossings as the British PM presses for more help in stopping them from travelling across the Channel.

The total number of people crossing the Channel in small boats this year has passed 20,000, with the total now standing at 21,117 according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office figures.

Ministers have been urging France to amend its rules to allow police to intervene when boats are in shallow water, rather than requiring them to still be on land.

Later on Tuesday, Mr Macron and his wife will be welcomed by the King and Queen in Windsor town centre and take a carriage procession with the royals to Windsor Castle.

There will then be a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle and an inspection of the Guard of Honour, followed by lunch with members of the royal family.

Mr Macron will later visit Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior before giving an address in the Royal Gallery at the Palace of Westminster. He will later receive Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey at Lancaster House, before a state banquet at Windsor Castle with speeches from both the King and Mr Macron.