Sir Keir Starmer is hoping to use Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the UK as an opportunity to secure an agreement on his “one in one out” migration deal.
The French president and his wife Brigitte are travelling to the UK for a state visit on Tuesday, with the leaders expected to hold a Franco-British summit.
Migration is expected to be at the forefront of the meeting, as the prime minister hopes to finalise the arrangement to prevent small boats crossings, The Times reported.
If agreed, Britain would be able to return migrants arriving in small boats to France, in exchange for accepting asylum seekers with a family connection in the UK.
Also on the agenda will be defence, security and economic growth, No 10 has indicated.
A No 10 spokesman added: “That relationship is key to a number of issues, and we expect to make good progress on a wide range of priorities, including migration, growth, defence and security, which will deliver on the interests of both the British and the French public.”
Our Associate Editor Sean O’ Grady writes:
Remarkably, given the geographical closeness and the coincidence of interest, when Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte visit Britain this week to be given the full state visit treatment, it will be the first such honour since President and Madame Sarkozy came in 2008. That such a long gap has grown is obviously due to some difficult years in the interim, caused by the run-up to, and fallout from, the Brexit referendum in 2016. It’s fair to say neither country has fully recovered from the shock, but the old friendship is growing warmer…
Minister says people-smuggling won’t be solved ‘overnight’ amid questions over UK-France deal
Heidi Alexander said tackling people-smuggling would not happen “overnight” as she faced questions about whether the trade could be reduced without a one in, one out deal with France.
The transport secretary said watching footage of French authorities slash small boats “wasn’t pleasant” but “that’s action that we are supporting”.
Asked whether the one in, one out arrangement was necessary to deal with Channel crossings, she told Times Radio: “Well, look, we’re working very closely with the French authorities, and the visit of President Macron this week is another opportunity to continue those discussions.
“I’m not going to speculate on the coverage of this possibility of a one in, one out agreement with France. We’ve seen in the last couple of days, haven’t we, that the French authorities are now using some new tactics to stop the boats in shallow waters.
“We welcome that and we want to build on it. I know that the Prime Minister spoke with President Macron at the weekend.
“We’re looking forward to further discussions this week, because I think all of us want to tackle the misery, really, that these very sophisticated international criminal gangs are inflicting through this vile trade that operates across the channel.”
She added: “We’ve been honest that this is a problem that we’re not going to fix overnight… So we need to tackle this from all sides.”
Last week, French authorities appeared to change tactics when officers used a knife to puncture an inflatable boat after it had launched.
Macron to arrive in UK with Starmer set to press for help on small boats
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in the UK on Tuesday as Sir Keir Starmer presses for more help stopping small boats crossing the Channel.
Mr Macron will be hosted by the King during his three-day state visit, the first by a French president since 2008.
But there will be a political dimension to the visit as well, with the president expected to meet the Prime Minister for a Franco-British summit later in the week.
Top of the agenda for that summit is likely to be action on small boat crossings as Sir Keir attempts to solve one of voters’ key issues.
This could include a so-called “one in, one out” deal to exchange Channel migrants for asylum seekers in Europe who have a link to the UK.
Such an agreement is thought still to be on the table, but a deal has not yet been done.
Ministers have also been pushing for France to revise its rules to allow police to intervene when boats are in shallow water, rather than requiring them still to be on land.
