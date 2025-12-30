Labour criticises Tory shadow attorney general for representing Roman Abramovich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch is facing growing pressure to take action after it was revealed that her shadow attorney general is acting as a lawyer for Roman Abramovich, despite the UK government having sanctioned him.

The Labour Party has dubbed his position “indefensible”, arguing it risks a conflict of interest with his political position.

On Monday, justice minister Jake Richards wrote to Mrs Badenoch to ask whether Lord Wolfson had recused himself from any party policy regarding the former Chelsea owner’s assets.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch is under growing pressure over the shadow attorney general’s role ( PA Wire )

He also asked the Tory leader to clarify whether the Opposition was aligned with the government position that Mr Abramovich must transfer more than £2.5bn to benefit the people of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Labour Party chair Anna Turley demanded to know whether Mrs Badenoch was aware that Lord Wolfson was due to represent Abramovich, as well as urging her to make clear that “nobody representing a man who is currently under British sanctions can serve around her shadow cabinet table”.

The Russian businessman is caught up in a legal battle with the Jersey government after it launched an investigation into the source of more than £5.3bn in assets linked to him which are held there.

The legal action is said to be delaying the release of funds from Mr Abramovich’s sale of Chelsea FC, which the UK government wants to see used to help rebuild Ukraine after the war ends.

Ms Turley accused Mrs Badenoch of “allowing her top team to moonlight second jobs that are in clear conflict with British and Ukrainian interests”, saying it was “a totally irresponsible position for His Majesty’s official opposition to be in”.

In his letter to Mrs Badenoch, Mr Richards said: “The cab rank rule (an ethical principle in which a barrister is required to accept any case in their field of expertise, regardless of who their client is) is an important principle which should always be respected, but it cannot remove conflicts of interest, or eliminate the responsibility of politicians to avoid such conflicts.

“Lord Wolfson’s ability to advise you in respect of this matter is clearly compromised by the fact that he is being paid to act on behalf of Mr Abramovich.”

But the Tories said Lord Wolfson is not instructed on the matter of Chelsea FC and branded Labour’s attack “pure politics.”

A Conservative party spokesman said: “Lord Wolfson is instructed in on-going legal proceedings in Jersey. He is not instructed on the Chelsea FC matter.

“Jake Richards’ comments are pure politics, and they show Labour still does not understand how the Bar works. Barristers act for clients, not causes.

“And it’s a bit rich from this government. Labour should stop throwing mud. Their own attorney general has acted for Gerry Adams and involved himself in the Shamima Begum case. This is rank hypocrisy.

“The Conservative Party led the way on supporting Ukraine and we remain committed to their cause. To suggest anything else is just Labour sinking to new depths.”

It comes just weeks after the government piled pressure on the Russian billionaire to hand over the £2.5bn he received from the sale of Chelsea Football Club.

The prime minister earlier this month told MPs that a licence has been issued allowing the money to be transferred to the people of Ukraine suffering at the hands of the Russian invasion.

The multi-billion-pound proceeds have been frozen in a UK bank account since the sale in 2022, when the UK government sanctioned Mr Abramovich after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to his close ties with Putin.