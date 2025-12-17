Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has warned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich that the “clock is ticking” for him to hand over the £2.5bn he received from the sale of Chelsea football club.

The prime minister announced that the licence has been issued for the money to be transferred to the people of Ukraine suffering at the hands of the Russian invasion.

Speaking during PMQs, Sir Keir said: “The clock is ticking on Roman Abramovich to honour the commitment he made when Chelsea FC was sold and transfer the £2.5bn to a humanitarian cause for Ukraine.

“This government is prepared to enforce it through the courts so that every penny reaches those whose lives have been torn apart by Putin’s illegal war.”

Mr Abramovich, who was the governor of the region of Chukotka between 2000 and 2008, was forced to sell Chelsea after the Ukraine invasion because of his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The oligarch had pledged to donate the proceeds from the sale to the people of Ukraine ( AFP/Getty )

But The Independent understands that Mr Abramovich has told the government that he cannot transfer the money until a case brought against him by the government of Jersey over the origin of his wealth is dropped.

The multi-billion-pound proceeds have been frozen in a UK bank account since the sale in 2022, when the UK government sanctioned Mr Abramovich after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine due to his close ties with Putin.

The oligarch had pledged to donate the proceeds from the sale to the people of Ukraine, but he has so far failed to reach an agreement with the government on a way forward – and the funds remain frozen.

Wednesday’s decision to grant a licence for the transfer is an effort to force Abramovich to fulfil his promise before the government resorts to legal action.

The government previously raised the possibility of legal action in June, when chancellor Rachel Reeves and then-foreign secretary David Lammy said they were “frustrated” by the failure to reach an agreement with Mr Abramovich.

Ms Reeves said: “It’s unacceptable that more than £2.5bn of money owed to the Ukrainian people can be allowed to remain frozen in a UK bank account. It’s time for Roman Abramovich to pay up.

“If he doesn’t act, then we are prepared to do what is necessary to make sure that money gets to the Ukrainian people.”

Foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This money was promised to Ukraine over three years ago. It is time Roman Abramovich does the right thing, but if he won’t – we will act.

“That’s why the licence has been issued. It is time this money was used to rebuild the lives of people who’ve seen devastation as a result of Putin’s illegal war.”