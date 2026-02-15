Liz Truss shares photo with Donald Trump: ‘Right about everything’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liz Truss has met with Donald Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, sharing a photo of the moment on social media.

Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister captioned the image “right about everything” as she stood beaming next to the US president, reaffirming her MAGA allegiance in the photo on X.

President Trump has yet to mention the interaction with the former leader on his social media.

Since her seven week stint in office in 2022, Ms Truss has expressed enthusiastic support for President Trump and the MAGA movement while also blaming the end of her own premiership on “the deep state”.

In December, she vowed to spark a “Trump-style counter-revolution” against attacks on the free world on her podcast, The Liz Truss Show.

“The deep state tried to destroy me but now I’m back and excited to launch this show,” she said.

Last year as she visited the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, she said that her own country was “failing” as she urged Elon Musk and his “nerd army of Muskrats” to examine the “British deep state”.

She has also claimed that Britain needs its own version of Donald Trump, calling for a movement in the UK similar to the MAGA movement.

( X / @trussliz )

Under Ms Truss’s premiership , the pound fell to a 37-year low after the City was “spooked” by a massive borrowing package to fund the biggest tax cuts for half a century.

The photo comes after President Trump has faced allegations of racism for sharing a video depicting ex-leader Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama as apes, which was removed from Truth Social 12 hours after it was posted.

A senior White House official saying a staffer posted it “erroneously” and the president refused to apologise as he said he “didn’t see the whole thing.”

Mr Obama broke his silence about the video in an interview with political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen. He replied: “First of all, I think it's important to recognise that the majority of the American people find this behaviour deeply troubling.

“It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction. But, as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people — they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness.”