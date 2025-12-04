Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Conservative leader Liz Truss is promising to defend Western civilisation and spark a “Trump-style counter-revolution” against attacks on the free world – in a new show on social media

The Liz Truss Show is billed as “a bold new programme in a media landscape dominated by groupthink and timid consensus”, and “unapologetic debate, fierce defence of western values, and straight-talking discussions about the future of Britain and the free world”.

“The deep state tried to destroy me but now I’m back and excited to launch this show,” she said.

Ms Truss has called for a UK movement like the Make America Great Again movement ( Getty )

Ms Truss, who lasted just seven weeks in office before she was ousted by her own MPs in 2022, has been forced to deny being the UK’s worst prime minister.

Under her leadership, the pound fell to a 37-year low after the City was “spooked” by a massive borrowing package to fund the biggest tax cuts for half a century.

As pressure grew, Ms Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45p rate of income tax for top earners. She quit No 10 soon afterwards.

She has repeatedly hit out at “the deep state”, last year claiming it sabotaged her efforts to cut taxes.

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in the US, she urged Elon Musk and his “nerd army of Muskrats” to examine the “British deep state”.

She has claimed that Britain needs its own version of Donald Trump, and called for a movement in the UK like the Make America Great Again movement, saying change had been blocked by an intransigent bureaucracy.

Her new show promises commentary about “the free speech crisis and economic stagnation”, as well as mass migration, global instability, and the “cultural battles reshaping the West”.

Producers say it “confronts the issues that others tiptoe around”.

Ms Truss said: “People in Britain, America and across the free world are tired of being talked down to. They’re tired of experts who get everything wrong, elites who refuse to listen and weak leaders who won’t stand up for Western values.

“In 2022, I was deposed as prime minister for trying to save Britain from the doom loop we are in. I was blamed for a market crisis that was not my fault … It’s time to push back, speak plainly and champion the ideas that built Britain — and can rebuild it again.”