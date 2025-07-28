England men’s team should ‘take a lesson’ from the Lionesses, says Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The England men’s football team should “take a lesson” from the Lionesses, Sir Keir Starmer has said, following their dramatic Euro 2025 victory.

England became European champions again on Sunday evening after defeating Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout in Basel.

The prime minister – who is a football fan himself – said the Lionesses have “captured the hearts of the nation”, adding the team are an inspiration for young people across the country.

The Lionesses will be welcomed by an open-top bus parade (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We look forward to hosting them at Downing Street later and celebrating at the parade”, his spokesperson added.

But despite Sir Keir previously backing calls for a “proper day of celebration” when England reached the Euro 2022 final, Downing Street has since rejected the idea of an extra bank holiday, saying: “If we had a bank holiday every time the lionesses win, we'd never go to work".

Asked if the men’s team should be learning from the Lionesses, Sir Keir’s spokesperson said: "Yes, they should absolutely take a lesson.

“The bottle the women's team showed over the last few games is completely remarkable. I saw a stat that said they only spent one minute at knockout stages ahead, but still managed to come back in every game and get through and obviously win penalty shootouts.

“And I'm sure the men's team will be watching on and taking notes as to how they follow their efforts."

On Monday, the team are expected to land back in the UK before heading to a reception at Downing Street hosted by deputy prime minister Angela Rayner and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

The Lionesses are then set for a homecoming open-top bus parade celebration in central London on Tuesday, followed by a ceremony outside Buckingham Palace.

Confirming the Downing Street reception, Sir Keir said: “The Lionesses have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

“Their victory is not only a remarkable sporting achievement, but an inspiration for young people across the country.

“It stands as a testament to the determination, resilience and unity that define this outstanding team.

“I’m delighted that the squad will be welcomed into Downing Street as the whole country marks this historic win and the lasting impact they are creating for the future of the game.”

Ms Rayner said it will be “a privilege to celebrate” with the team, with Ms Peacock adding that the government is “committed to playing our part to ensure this success translates into lasting change.”