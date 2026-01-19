Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 60 Labour MPs have signed an open letter urging the prime minister to back an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s.

The letter, understood to be authored by Plymouth Moor MP Fred Thomas, calls on the government to take action to “protect young people from the consequences of unregulated, addictive social media platforms”.

It asks Sir Keir Starmer to implement a blanket ban on social media platforms for children under 16, following Australia’s law which came into effect in December.

"Across our constituencies, we hear the same message: children are anxious, unhappy and unable to focus on learning,” it reads. “They are not building the social skills needed to thrive, nor having the experience that will prepare them for adulthood."

Signed by dozens of backbenchers as well as education select committee chair Helen Hayes, former whip Vicky Foxcroft, and former education minister Catherine McKinnell, the letter says Britain risks being “left behind” if does not act.

open image in gallery More than 60 MPs have signed an open letter calling for a social media ban for under-16s ( AFP via Getty Images )

The MPs said they believe the government must place the “onus” to prevent underage access to platforms on technology companies rather than parents.

“We all know the harm social media causes to young people's mental health,” Mr Thomas wrote in a post on X alongside pictures of the letter.

“The Labour Govt has acted in recent months. Today, 61 Labour MPs have written to the PM urging him to go further. We back an Australia-style model with the onus on tech firms to block under 16s access.”

Last week, Sir Keir Starmer said that “all options are on the table” regarding the possibility of an Australia-style social media ban during a visit to Scotland.

“We need to better-protect children from social media,” he said. “We’re looking at what’s happening in Australia, but all options are on the table in relation to what further protections we can put in place, whether that’s under-16s on social media, all options on the table.”

open image in gallery MPs said there is ‘strong public support’ for the measures ( PA )

The letter says that public support for the measures is “strong”, adding that young people themselves also recognise the potential harm caused by social media.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch previously said she would introduce an under-16s ban if her party won the next election.

But a number of prominent online safety and children’s charities have spoken out against a ban, warning it would be the “wrong solution”.

In a letter published on Saturday, the NSPCC, Childnet, and suicide prevention charity the Molly Rose Foundation all said they believe a blanket ban would “create a false sense of safety” that would see children and predators move to other, less regulated, corners of the internet.