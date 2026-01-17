Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New study challenges link between social media and mental health

Health secretary calls for ‘action’ on under-16s social media ban debate
  • A major new study from the University of Manchester suggests that social media and video games are unlikely to cause mental health problems in young teenagers.
  • Researchers tracked 25,000 pupils aged 11 to 14 over three school years, monitoring their social media use, gaming frequency, and emotional difficulties.
  • The study found no evidence that heavier social media use or more frequent gaming directly caused increases in symptoms of anxiety or depression.
  • Co-author Professor Neil Humphrey said that young people's technology choices might be influenced by their feelings, rather than technology being the cause of mental health issues.
  • The authors stressed that while online experiences are not harmless, focusing solely on screen time misses the broader picture of what young people do online and their support networks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in