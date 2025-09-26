Labour in crisis? Join live Q&A with chief political commentator John Rentoul to dissect Starmer’s future
Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.
Sir Keir Starmer is facing the most serious test of his leadership since entering Downing Street just 14 months ago.
Angela Rayner’s departure from government has intensified speculation about his future, while Labour MPs openly question his grip on the party. Names are being floated as possible successors – from Andy Burnham, who is not even an MP, to Lucy Powell – but none of the factions manoeuvring against Starmer has a clear candidate or programme.
Meanwhile, fresh YouGov polling shows Nigel Farage’s Reform party on the brink of an outright majority at the next election, with Labour slumping to second place. And Morgan McSweeney, the prime minister’s chief of staff, continues to face a barrage of questions about his failure to declare donations to the campaign group that helped make Starmer leader of the Labour Party five years ago.
Against that backdrop, Starmer’s stumbles – from U-turns on welfare reform to the chaotic handling of Peter Mandelson’s brief Washington appointment – have left MPs and activists alike wondering whether he can survive, let alone lead Labour into another contest.
So, is Starmer’s premiership already running out of road? Can Labour close ranks before Farage capitalises further – and does anyone in the party have both the ideas and the credibility to take over if he falls?
