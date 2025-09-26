Reform on brink of outright majority at next election, major new poll says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage is on track to become Britain’s next prime minister, with a major new poll showing the party is close to having enough support to form a majority government if an election were held today.

The seat-by-seat YouGov poll, the second such poll since the election, indicates the party has extended its lead over Labour, significantly increasing Mr Farage’s chances of entering Downing Street in 2029.

It suggests Reform would increase its MPs from just five to 311, making it the largest party in a hung parliament and just 15 seats short of the 326 needed for an outright majority.

In June, the last time YouGov conducted a seat-by-seat poll, it put Reform on track to have 271 MPs.

open image in gallery Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage is ‘interested in the politics of grievance’, the prime minister said ( PA )

The multi-level regression and post-stratification poll (MRP) showed Labour would lose 267 of the seats it won in 2024, putting the party on just 144 MPs. This is down from the 178 MPs YouGov predicted they would win in their last MRP poll.

There would also be a significant number of cabinet casualties, with ministers Bridget Phillipson, Ed Miliband, Lisa Nandy, John Healey, Jonathan Reynolds, Emma Reynolds, Pat McFadden, Wes Streeting and Yvette Cooper all at risk of losing their seats.

The poll shows that 231 Labour seats would be lost to Reform, 26 would be lost to the SNP, and the remaining 10 would be split between the other parties.

The Tories would also face a disaster scenario, being left with just 45 MPs, the poll showed – putting them behind Reform UK, Labour and the Liberal Democrats, which the poll put at 78 MPs. This is a marginal improvement from the 72 seats they won at the general election.

Meanwhile, the SNP would win 37 seats, the Greens would win seven, and Plaid Cymru would win six.

The disastrous polling for Labour comes amid growing questions over Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership of the party, with voters increasingly feeling that Labour has so far failed to get a grip on the problems facing the country.

There are now an increasing number of Labour MPs looking to Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham as a possible successor to the prime minister.

This week, Mr Burnham said Labour MPs are privately urging him to challenge for the Labour leadership, accusing Downing Street of creating a “climate of fear” and that “wholesale change” was needed to see off the “existential” threat of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

It came as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who has been an outspoken ally of Sir Keir since he took over as leader, refused to say he has full confidence in the prime minister.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer argued that it is possible to be concerned about immigration while rejecting Reform UK’s ‘toxic’ approach ( PA )

But speaking to regional media, Sir Keir insisted he would lead Labour into the next election, saying he has been “very clear that this is a project of national renewal”.

“I’m very clear that that is a 10-year project. I led from the front into the last election. I’ll lead from the front into the next election,” he told ITV Meridian.

The PM also dismissed the “personal ambitions” of Mr Burnham and seemed to attack his potential leadership rival’s economic agenda by drawing parallels with Liz Truss.

Speaking to BBC North West, Sir Keir said: “I’m not going to get drawn into commenting on the personal ambitions of the mayor, but I do want to be really clear about our fiscal rules because economic stability is the foundation stone of this government.

“It was three years this week ago that we had the Liz Truss experiment where she abandoned fiscal rules, in her case for tax cuts, and the result was a disaster for working people.

“The same would be true if you abandoned fiscal rules in favour of spending. And I’m not prepared to ever have that inflicted on working people again.”

If the latest YouGov polling materialised at an election, it would leave Reform able to form a majority government with the Conservatives. But Labour would be unable to form a majority even if it were to agree a pact with the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and the Greens.

Mr Farage has previously said Reform has “no intention in forming coalitions with the Tories at any level” because “the Tories broke Britain nationally for 14 years, and their councils continue to break local communities with the highest taxes ever and worst services”.

The MRP poll, which surveys political support at a constituency level, was based on a survey of more than 11,000 people.