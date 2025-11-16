Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cross-party group of MPs has warned that the government risks missing both its housing and nature targets under proposed reforms.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) found measures in the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, currently before Parliament, are insufficient to meet either goal.

The EAC’s report, published on Sunday, argued nature is not a “blocker” to housing but essential for resilient neighbourhoods.

The committee also concluded that without addressing skills shortages in ecology, planning, and construction, the government will miss its housebuilding goal.

The Bill overrides existing habitat and nature protections, which the government has suggested to be a barrier to its target to build 1.5 million houses by the end of this Parliament as well as wider economic growth.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have previously argued that current nature rules have gone too far, often citing the example of a £100 million bat tunnel for the construction of the HS2 railway route.

The government wants to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament ( Getty/iStock )

The draft legislation, if passed, would instead allow developers to make general environmental improvements and pay into a nature restoration fund that improves habitats on other sites.

Toby Perkins, chairman of the Environmental Audit Committee, said: “The Government’s target to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament is incredibly ambitious.

“Achieving it alongside our existing targets on climate and sustainability – which are set in law – will require effort on a scale not seen before.

“That certainly will not be achieved by scapegoating nature, claiming that it is a ‘blocker’ to housing delivery.

“We are clear in our report: a healthy environment is essential to building resilient towns and cities. It must not be sidelined.”

Mr Perkins said issues that stand in the way include skills that do not exist at the scale needed, with staff at local authorities and regulators already stretched to their limit.

He also argued that ministers should introduce better incentives for people to build and live in “carbon-friendly homes”, or to retrofit existing ones.

“It is possible to build the homes we need while protecting a resilient and healthy environment, and allowing nature to thrive,” he said.

“Some major changes might be needed, but nature is not the enemy.”

In the report, the committee outlines a series of recommendations aimed at boosting manufacturing viability of green construction products and alter the tax burden to support eco-friendly homes.

The MPs welcomed the government’s acceptance of an amendment to the Bill that would mean large-scale water projects could be considered nationally significant infrastructure.

Another amendment to ensure that electric vehicle-charging points are accessible for those with disabilities was replaced with a Government revision of the Automated and Electric Vehicles Act 2018, which could see regulations used to impose accessibility.

But the EAC said these changes are not enough on their own to ensure the government can meet its environmental targets alongside housing targets.

“The government must not veer down the path of viewing nature as an inconvenience or blocker to housebuilding,” the report noted.

“At worst, this approach could lead to the degradation of the natural world, preventing the achievement of legally-binding climate and nature targets, upon which our society and economy depend.”

A government spokesperson said: “The government inherited a failing system that delayed new homes and infrastructure while doing nothing for nature’s recovery.

“We are fixing this with landmark reforms, including the Nature Restoration Fund, that will create a win-win for the economy and the environment.

“This will get Britain building the 1.5 million homes we desperately need to restore the dream of homeownership, and not at the expense of nature.”