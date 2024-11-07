HS2 spending more than £100m to build bat ‘shed’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

HS2 Ltd is spending more than £100m building a “shed” for bats despite there being “no evidence” that high-speed trains interfere with the protected species, the chairman of the Government-owned company said.

Sir Jon Thompson told a rail industry conference a bat protection structure in Buckinghamshire is being built to appease government adviser Natural England, as all bats are legally protected in the UK.

“We call it a shed. This shed, you’re not going to believe this, cost more than £100 million to protect the bats in this wood”, he said.

The saga is an example of the UK’s “genuine problem” with completing major infrastructure projects, the HS2 chief told the Rail Industry Association’s annual conference in London.

A bat protection structure in Buckinghamshire along the HS2 line ( PA Media )

The curved structure will run for around one kilometre (0.6 miles) alongside Sheephouse Wood, creating a barrier allowing bats to cross above the high-speed railway without being affected by passing trains.

Other more expensive options, including a bored tunnel and re-routing the railway away from the wood, were considered during the passage of the High Speed Two (London to West Midlands) Act through parliament.

After receiving the go ahead from Natural England for the design of the shelter, Sir John said HS2 Ltd was forced to spend “hundreds of thousands of pounds” on lawyers and environmental specialists because the local council did not approve the work.

“In the end I won the planning permission by going above Buckinghamshire Council’s head,” he explained.

Curved structure will run for around one kilometre alongside Sheephouse Wood ( HS2/PA Wire )

Sir Jon said HS2 Ltd has been required to obtain 8,276 consents from other public bodies related to planning, transport and the environment to build phase one of the railway between the capital and Birmingham.

“People say you’ve gone over the budget, but did people think about the bats (when setting the budget)?”, he said.

“I’m being trite about it but I’m trying to illustrate one example of the 8,276 of these (consents).”

Sir Jon, who has led the project since Mark Thurston left his role as chief executive in September 2023, warned in January that the estimated cost for phase one has soared to as much as £66.6bn.

The boss of HS2 Ltd Sir Jon Thompson said the firm is spending more than £100 million on the ‘shed’

In 2013, HS2 was estimated to cost £37.5bn for the entire planned network, including now-scrapped extensions from Birmingham to both Manchester and Leeds.

In October last year, then prime minister Rishi Sunak announced that extending HS2 from Old Oak Common to Euston was reliant on private investment as part of an attempt to save £6.5bn of taxpayers’ money.

Major HS2 construction work at a site alongside the existing Euston station has been halted since March 2023 due to funding doubts.

Last week, a former Downing Street transport advisor said the HS2 railway was “doomed from the start” after ministers revealed they could not confirm if the project was £10bn or £20bn over budget.

Andrew Gilligan, head of transport at think tank Policy Exchange, wrote in The Sunday Times that the intercity high-speed rail network is Britain’s “worst infrastructure scheme in modern history”, calling for the scheme outside of the West Midlands to be “left in the grave”.