Labour scraps £40m private helicopter service favoured by Rishi Sunak

Labour has reportedly axed the private helicopter service favoured by Rishi Sunak to save the taxpayer £40million.

The “grossly wasteful” contract was scrapped by defence secretary John Healey just weeks after coming into office.

In 2023, Mr Sunak reversed an initial decision to stop leasing the two Augusta Westland helicopters.

But according to The Sun, Mr Healey has since decided not to renew the £40million contract, with a government source saying it “became a symbol” of the previous government.

The deal with Sloane Helicopters, as well as another five-year contract, have both been axed.

Senior ministers will instead use government-owned vehicles such as RAF helicopters when needed for operational reasons.

The source told the newspaper: “The Tories’ VIP helicopter service became a symbol of their government: grossly wasteful, head in the clouds, and totally out of touch with the problems facing the rest of the country.

“Given the sacrifices the British people will have to make as a result of the last government, it’s only right that this service is brought to an end.

“Our new government is putting politics back in the service of working people and getting a grip of the public finances.”

Mr Sunak faced criticism while in office for regular use of government-funded helicopters, occasionally being spotted using them for trips which could have been almost as quick via train.

Then Cabinet minister Grant Shapps also faced criticism for using a helicopter to collect him from his constituency home three times in six weeks, something Labour dubbed: “Britain’s most expensive Uber”.

The decision to scrap the £40million contract comes as Sir Keir Starmer gears up for a major speech today, which will see him promise to “get a grip” on the problems facing Britain and “root out 14 years of rot” under the Conservatives.

Speaking from the Downing Street rose garden, he will add: “That’s why I wanted to invite you here today. To show that the decent, hardworking people who make up the backbone of this country belong here, and that this government is for you.

“A garden and a building that were once used for lockdown-breaking parties are now back in your service.”