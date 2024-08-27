✕ Close Keir Starmer says things are ‘worse than we ever imagined’ in first keynote address as PM

Sir Keir Starmer has hinted at tax rises in the government’s first budget warning it is “going to be painful”.

In his first keynote speech from Downing Street, Sir Keir said he will “make big asks” of people in Britain, warning they will have to accept “short term pain for long term good”.

The prime minister said those with the “broadest shoulders” will carry the heaviest burden insisting taxes on “working people” including national insurance, VAT and income tax will not be increased in the 30 October budget.

He claimed things are “worse than we ever imagined”and suggested the riots showed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”.

On winter fuel payments, the PM admitted removing the measure for pensioners was difficult citing that the government inherited a £22billion black hole in public finances from the Tories.

Reacting to his speech, general secretary of the Unite union Sharon Graham criticised the “bleak vision” Sir Keir delivered in his first keynote speech as prime minister.

Rishi Sunak also hit out at the PM claiming that his keynote speech this morning was an indication of Labour’s plan to “raise taxes”. Laura Trott also accused Labour of “rolling the pitch” to increase taxes, warning “working families are next in line”.