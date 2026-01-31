Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour has named Manchester city councillor Angeliki Stogia as its candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election as the party attempts to defend the seat and avoid an embarrassing defeat.

The selection of the relatively unknown candidate comes just days after mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham was denied permission to stand for the party - sparking anger among Labour backbenchers and growing fears that Labour will struggle to keep hold of the seat.

Critics have accused Sir Keir Starmer and his allies of preventing Mr Burnham’s candidacy for factional reasons, fearing a leadership challenge from the mayor as both Labour’s poll ratings and his personal approval ratings flounder.

Reform UK has chosen GB News presenter and former academic Matt Goodwin to contest the seat for them, while councillor and plumber Hannah Spencer will run for the Greens and the Liberal Democrats have named local campaigner Jackie Pearcey.

The by-election was prompted by the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne, who stood down citing health reasons. Mr Gwynne was sacked as a health minister and suspended from the Labour Party in February last year over offensive comments made in a WhatsApp group.

He won the seat for Labour with more than half the vote – 18,555 – in 2024 while Nigel Farage’s Reform UK came second on 5,142 votes, narrowly beating the Greens with 4,810.

The race is likely to be closely fought by all three parties although Sir Keir Starmer has insisted it is a “straight fight” between Mr Farage’s party and his own.

But in the wake of the decision to block the Manchester mayor from standing, it has emerged that despondent Labour MPs are reluctant to campaign in the crucial by-election because they fear the party could face an embarrassing defeat amid growing concerns over the prime minister’s leadership.

Sir Keir’s MPs are under strict instructions to offer their support in the constituency and all of them are expected to campaign at least once in the seat before next months’ vote amid growing fears that Reform UK or the Green Party could snatch the historically safe seat.

But a number of backbenchers have told The Independent they are unenthusiastic about the prospect of heading to Gorton and Denton, particularly after Mr Burnham was blocked from standing in the seat.

“We would have won with Andy Burnham, but I know activists from my constituency don’t exactly feel inspired to go and campaign there now,” an MP noted.

Labour MPs have now warned that Sir Keir has “brought forward” the timetable for a leadership challenge by holding the crucial Gorton and Denton by-election on 26 February.

Expectations of a challenge to the prime minister before the local elections on 7 May have risen in the wake of another turbulent week which started with Sir Keir personally voting to block Mr Burnham from running in the by-election.

There is now widespread speculation that supporters of health secretary Wes Streeting will launch a bid to replace Sir Keir, while former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner is also believed to be preparing for a contest having declared this week: “I’m not dead yet”.

One veteran Labour MP said: “Basically colleagues were looking at something after the local elections on 7 May but by holding the by-election when it has been, the timetable has been brought forward. Why wait?”

Already Labour has launched a campaign to try to prevent leftwing voters from tactically backing the Greens to avoid a so-called “Caerphilly scenario” - insisting voters must make a choice between Reform and Labour.

The Welsh Senedd seat had been held continuously by Labour for more than a century until last year when the party came third with voters tactically supporting Plaid Cymru to keep Reform out.

One senior backbencher noted: “If we come third in this seat it will be unacceptable for colleagues. It will just be a precursor to the bloodbath in May.”

