Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Labour’s John Healey urges gamers to sign up to military as he addresses conference

Holly Patrick
Monday 23 September 2024 05:06
Comments
Close

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Watch live as defence secretary John Healey addresses the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday, 23 September, as he urges gamers to sign up to the military.

Gamers and cyber experts will be fast-tracked into the country’s online defence forces to help thwart the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, Mr Healey has announced.

The new “cyber track” will have different selection and basic training requirements to other branches of the armed services.

Mr Healey also eased “outdated” recruitment requirements for the wider armed forces.

More than 100 recruitment policies — including measures blocking some sufferers of hay fever, eczema and acne — have been scrapped or updated since Labour entered government.

A new ambition has been promised to make a conditional offer to would-be recruits within 10 days and confirmation of a training start date within 30 days.

Mr Healey said ahead of Monday's speech: “As the world changes, and threats evolve, we also need to ensure our recruitment is right for the 21st century.

“That’s why we will remove unnecessary barriers and fast-track bright candidates into cyber defence to help face down Putin’s online aggression."

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in