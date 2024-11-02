Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Kemi Badenoch has called for the Tories to “be honest” about their mistakes in government after winning the Tory leadership vote – becoming the first Black leader of a Westminster party.

After beating Robert Jenrick in the contest to succeed Rishi Sunak, the former business secretary said the Conservatives need to unite behind her after years of infighting.

And, in a frank assessment of the party’s post-Brexit record, Ms Badenoch said: “We have to be honest; honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip.”

Kemi Badenoch has been elected leader of the Conservative Party, becoming the first black woman elected to lead a major UK political party (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

After a four-month leadership contest, Ms Badenoch won the backing of 53,806 Tory members, with Mr Jenrick taking just 41,388 votes.

Addressing current and former MPs, party members and the press at a hotel in Westminster, Ms Badenoch said: “The time has come to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party, and our country, the new start that they deserve.

"It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew."

Labour and the Liberal Democrats congratulated Ms Badenoch, with Sir Keir Starmer saying: “The first Black leader of a Westminster party is a proud moment for our country.”

“I look forward to working with you and your party in the interests of the British people,” the prime minister added.

Foreign secretary David Lammy said: “Your election as the first Black leader of a Westminster party is an important moment not only for Brits from Black and minority ethnic backgrounds, but for our whole country.”

But Labour chairman Ellie Reeves went on the attack, saying the Conservatives “have learned nothing since the British people resoundingly rejected them in July”.

“Kemi Badenoch’s election as leader shows they’re incapable of change,” she added.

Kemi Badenoch defeated Robert Jenrick by 53,806 votes to 41,388 to win the Tory leadership on Saturday (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK also criticised the new leader, pointing to Conservative failures and her roles in government.

Ms Badenoch faces the daunting challenge of trying to win back voters from the right-wing populist party, while also seeking not to further alienate more moderate Conservative voters who abandoned the party for the Lib Dems in July.

Boris Johnson congratulated Kemi Badenoch after her win ( PA Archive )

She takes over the Conservatives as the party recorded its first poll lead over Labour since the Partygate scandal broke in December 2021, with BMG Research finding the Tories on 29 per cent of the vote, compared with Sir Keir’s party on 28 per cent. But a YouGov poll published ahead of the result found four in 10 voters had an unfavourable view of Ms Badenoch, including 29 per cent of Conservative voters, while Britons were more likely to think Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister.

Ms Badenoch also becomes the fourth woman to lead the Conservative Party after Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May and Liz Truss.

The Tory leadership election, which followed the party’s worst general election defeat in history, saw six candidates go head to head for the backing of MPs and party members over more than 100 days. It saw gaffes including Ms Badenoch’s suggestion maternity pay is “excessive”, her claim that 50,000 “very bad” civil servants should be jailed and repeated allegations of “dirty tricks” including around the shock ousting of moderate Mr Cleverly by MPs.

But, while she won the backing of more than half of the 96,000 Tory members who voted, Ms Badenoch was supported by just 42 of the remaining 121 Conservative MPs.

Mr Sunak urged the Conservatives to unite behind their new leader, saying: "I know that she will be a superb leader of our great party. She will renew our party, stand up for Conservative values, and take the fight to Labour." And his predecessor, Boris Johnson, said Ms Badenoch brought “a much needed zing and zap to the Conservative Party”.

After telling Conservatives the party is now “more united” following the leadership contest, Ms Badenoch said: “The task that stands before us is tough but simple.

"Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal Opposition is to hold this Labour Government to account.

"Our second is no less important. It is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government, to ensure that by the time of the next election, we have not just a clear set of Conservative pledges that appeal to the British people, but a clear plan for how to implement them, a clear plan to change this country by changing the way that government works.

"The prime minister is discovering all too late the perils of not having such a plan. That huge job begins today.”

Conceding to Ms Badenoch, Mr Jenrick said on X: “Congratulations to Kemi Badenoch.

"Thank you to everyone who supported my vision for a Conservative Party rooted in the common ground of British politics.

"It’s now time for the Conservatives to unite behind Kemi and take the fight to this disastrous Labour government."