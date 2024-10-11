How Jenrick’s team tricked five Cleverly supporters to reach Tory leadership last two

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

James Cleverly was eliminated from the Tory leadership race because Robert Jenrick’s team ruthlessly targeted his supporters “who hated Kemi Badenoch”, The Independent can reveal.

The former home secretary looked to have been a certainty for the final two of the contest to go to Conservative members when the penultimate set of results were announced on Tuesday putting him eight ahead of the previous frontrunner Mr Jenrick.

With Jenrick just one vote ahead of Kemi Badenoch and 20 votes to be distributed from the eliminated Tom Tugendhat, his team thought that they were about to fall at the last hurdle.

What followed was a ruthless whipping operation led by his core supporters including campaign manager Danny Kruger, Common Sense group chairman Sir John Hayes, One Nation cheerleader John Lamont, Brexiteer Europe Research Group chairman Mark Francois, and MPs Joy Morrissey and Neil O’Brien.

Robert Jenrick is one of the final two candidates in the Conservative Party leadership contest alongside Kemi Badenoch (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

A source told The Independent how the operation through Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning transpired.

“We knew from the numbers that two of Robert’s supporters had freelanced and lent their votes to another candidate,” the insider said.

“We identified them and made sure they understood they needed to vote for Robert or else he was out. We passed that message around to others but after the closeness of the previous round it wasn’t really necessary.”

What followed was a duel strategy to win over Tugendhat votes and peel away Cleverly supporters.

They were helped by the fact that only 16 of Cleverly’s 39 in the third round had openly declared for him.

“We knew how people had voted but we knew a lot of them were not firmly attached to James.”

So while Mr Lamont was sent to lead the effort to win over leftish Tories who had backed Tugendhat, picking up several, others focussed on Cleverly’s supporters.

James Cleverly supporters were persuaded to back Jenrick ( Anadolu via Getty Images )

“What we did was to go to a group who we knew hate Kemi,” explained an insider.

“There were five or six we knew could be persuaded to lend Robert their votes. So we went and told them ‘James is going through anyway can you lend us your vote to stop Kemi?’”

The ruthless pursuit continued until late into the early afternoon with the result set to be announced at 3.30pm.

Team Cleverly had picked up what was happening and started to panic, sending out former leadership rival Mel Stride to persuade MPs not to vote tactically.

As 3.30pm came Jenrick was standing in his office in Parliament with his team and two senior MPs in his campagin - Hayes and Kruger.

Some Cleverly supporters thought they might be stopping Kemi Badenoch ( Twitter @KemiBadenoch )

As 1922 Committee chairman Bob Blackman announced the results they still did not know if it had worked.

First up was Kemi Badenoch with 42. There was a moment of despair in Jenrick’s office.

“You’re f***ed!” he was told by someone in the room.

“We did not know where she had got her votes from, it was more than we expected.”

But then Cleverly was announced as having 37 votes, with Jenrick on 41 and through to the final face off with members voting.

Cue relief and hugging in Jenrick’s office. Followed by astonishment at what had happened.

“We know we got five MPs to swap from James to Robert and that made the difference,” a supporter told The Independent.