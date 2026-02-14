Keir Starmer to deploy UK warships to the Arctic following Trump’s Greenland threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British warships are set to patrol the Arctic, Sir Keir Starmer announced, a move prompted by Donald Trump’s previous threats to annex Greenland over security concerns. The Labour leader unveiled the initiative at the Munich Security Conference, stating that the US, Canada, and other Nato allies would join Britain in bolstering security across the High North.

During his address, Sir Keir also outlined plans for Britain to pursue "deeper economic integration" with the European Union, aiming to "move closer to the single market" in various sectors. He asserted that the current EU-UK "status quo is not fit for purpose," acknowledging that such a shift would entail "trade-offs."

Starmer also said the UK would honour the Nato commitment to defend its allies if called upon.

One of the alliance’s founding principles, Article 5, is that an attack on one Nato member is an attack on all.

open image in gallery Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer takes part in a panel discussion with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and moderated by Christine Amanpour at the Munich Security Conference in Munich ( Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP )

US President Donald Trump has questioned whether the US’s European partners would answer the call if it were made today. The Prime Minister sought to dispel this doubt.

He said: “I am proud that my party fought for Nato’s creation, what our then-foreign secretary Ernie Bevin, called a spiritual union of the West.

“And we’ve shown our fidelity to that ideal, asserting each other’s sovereignty as we did on Greenland, and crucially, coming to each other’s aid under Article 5, we fought together in Afghanistan at terrible cost to many in my country and across many allied countries.

“So I say to all Nato members, our commitment to Article 5 is as profound now as ever, and be in no doubt, if called on, the UK would come to your aid today.”

Amidst domestic political challenges, Sir Keir also remarked that he "ended the week much stronger than I started it."

His speech at the significant security gathering followed an address by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Mr Rubio criticised past errors by Western nations over the last four decades, while simultaneously attempting to mend strained ties between the US and Europe following recent transatlantic turbulence.

open image in gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany ( AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool )

Notably, Mr Rubio declined to attend a Ukraine meeting at the conference on Friday. This gathering saw allies reaffirming their support for the war-torn nation as the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches. While US officials attributed his absence to scheduling conflicts, European observers reportedly interpreted it as a potential indicator of the White House’s diminishing interest in involving them in efforts to resolve the conflict.