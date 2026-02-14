Marco Rubio stresses intertwined destiny of US and Europe at security conference
- Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, addressed the Munich Security Conference, stressing the intertwined destiny of the United States and Europe, in contrast to a previous critical speech by JD Vance.
- Rubio criticised past Western mistakes, labelling the “rules-based global order” a 'dangerous delusion' and stating that the UN has failed on pressing global matters.
- He emphasised that the US expects seriousness and reciprocity from European allies, while acknowledging shared responsibility for past errors and the need to rebuild.
- Rubio's absence from a meeting of Ukraine's allies at the conference raised concerns among Europeans about US commitment to the conflict.
- Sir Keir Starmer is expected to call for increased European defence spending and closer ties with the EU, arguing against reliance on America and warning against inward-looking policies.
