Sir Keir Starmer will attempt to position himself as the defender of a “decent and tolerant Britain”, hours after suffering another blow to his authority when his own MPs forced him into a climbdown over the release of documents related to Peter Mandelson’s appointment as US ambassador.

With the prime minister facing criticism over his judgement and integrity, and with the full details about the decision to appoint Mandelson still to be published, Sir Keir will attempt to refocus attention on Labour’s plans to revive Britain’s communities as he takes aim at those who seek to sow “division and decline”.

Rather than addressing the continued questions over his judgment of the appointment, the prime minister will say he “loves this country” but fears that communities' "devastating decline" could imperil national security.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that he knew about Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein before appointing him to the role of US ambassador ( PA )

“It is the greatest country in the world,” he is expected to say. “The progress and prosperity I’ve seen throughout my life. The journey I’ve been on, personally from a working-class background to this, I owe everything to this country and its values. I’ve spent most of my professional life serving them.

“Because I believe in them. I believe in our values. I believe in rules that protect those in need. I believe in the freedom to live and let live in decency and tolerance, in respect for difference under the same flag, a common good.”

Sir Keir will use his speech in East Sussex to try to focus attention on the "grievance" he will accuse rival political parties of peddling, before a crunch by-election in Manchester and May's local and devolved parliamentary elections.

Speculation has persisted about the prospect of Sir Keir facing a leadership challenge if Labour performs badly.

He has previously framed the February 26 contest in Gorton and Denton, which is being held after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons, as a battle between Labour and Reform UK.

As he announces plans to provide an additional £800 million to support 40 new communities, he will insist that a strong society is key to Britain’s security.

“A strong society is imperative not just on its own terms, but also for national security,” Sir Keir will say.

“To put it more bluntly - any country that cannot keep its high streets alive, it’s bills down and it’s people feeling respected, will struggle to meet the test of our times.

“So we must strengthen our society, because it is vital for the future of this country.”

His call for unity comes as the prime minister faces increasing pressure from members of his own party, who fear its reputation has been tarnished by the appointment of Lord Mandelson in Washington.

Files released by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) last Friday appear to show that Lord Mandelson leaked sensitive government information to Epstein while serving as business secretary in Gordon Brown's Labour administration as it dealt with the 2008 financial crash and its aftermath.

Questioned by Kemi Badenoch at a tense PMQs if his official security vetting had mentioned that the two men had remained in contact after Epstein’s 2008 jail term for child offences, Starmer replied: “Yes, it did. As a result, various questions were put to him.”

He said Lord Peter Mandelson “lied repeatedly” and said that he “regrets” appointing him to the role. But Ms Badenoch said the appointment “goes to the very heart of this prime minister’s judgement”.

open image in gallery The prime minister sparked fury from some Labour MPs when he tabled an amendment to withhold some information based on national security concerns ( Getty )

The prime minister said he would publish documents related to the vetting process, but sparked fury from some Labour MPs when he tabled an amendment to withhold some information based on national security concerns.

Former deputy leader Angela Rayner was among the backbench MPs who criticised the amendment.

In a climbdown by Sir Keir, he later tabled a so-called manuscript amendment, which instead allows parliamentarians on the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to have the power to decide what material is published.

Centre-left grouping Mainstream, which is backed by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, called for a “clean break” after the “betrayal” of Lord Mandelson’s appointment to “one of the most powerful diplomatic posts on the planet”.

“Peter Mandelson represents an old politics of elite privilege, spin and toxic factionalism taken to its most grotesque conclusion,” Mainstream’s interim council said in a strongly-worded statement.

“This is a fundamental betrayal of the people we are meant to serve. It shows a party culture that too often rewards connections over character and factional loyalty over basic integrity. Our members feel this betrayal deeply. They joined Labour to transform the country, not to watch it succumb to the same old sickness.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons ( House of Commons/UK Parliament )

“That era must end now, it’s time for a clean break.”

Lord Mandelson has quit the House of Lords, but Sir Keir said legislation was being drafted to stop him from continuing to use the title.

Following the Prime Minister’s Questions exchanges a Tory spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has just admitted that the official security vetting highlighted Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but he went ahead and appointed him anyway.

“This is the first time the Prime Minister has admitted this and it raises very serious questions over Keir Starmer’s shocking judgment. “