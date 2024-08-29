Support truly

Watch as Sir Keir Starmer meets French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday 29 August.

The prime minister has travelled from Berlin, Germany to France as he undertakes two days of meetings designed to show the UK wants to “reset” its relationship with the European Union following years of Brexit troubles.

Sir Keir and Mr Macron were among the audience at the Paralympic Games opening ceremony on Wednesday evening.

A breakfast meeting with French business leaders has been scheduled, as well as a summit with Mr Macron at the Elysee Palace.

On the first leg of his trip, Sir Keir said he was not “reversing Brexit” as he set out plans for a new treaty with Germany – including “deeper links” in several areas.

He agreed that a deal with Germany would be in place by the end of the year following talks with counterpart Olaf Scholz, and also noted it was a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity.

The two countries also agreed to develop a “joint action plan to tackle illegal migration”.

“I’m absolutely clear that we do want a reset,” Sir Keir said.

“That does not mean reversing Brexit or re-entering the single market or the customs union, but it does mean a closer relationship on a number of fronts.”

An agreement on youth mobility has been suggested by Brussels and could be a key demand in any negotiations.