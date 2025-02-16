Starmer pledges up to £2.5bn to help UK steel industry after Trump’s tariffs threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer has pledged to put the government’s “full weight” behind the UK steel industry after Donald Trump’s tariffs threat.

Up to £2.5 billion will be put towards supporting the sector after the US president triggered panic last Monday over the future of the fragile industry in the UK when he announced a worldwide 25 per cent tariff on steel imports.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has pledged billion to support the sector ( AP/PA )

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “We are putting the full weight of Whitehall behind the industry… this government has committed up to £2.5 billion to the future of steel to protect our industrial heartlands, maintain jobs, and drive growth as part of our Plan for Change."

Help will be available through the National Wealth Fund, which ministers said could benefit regions including Scunthorpe, Rotherham, Redcar, Yorkshire and Scotland.

A consultation has been launched to look at long-term problems facing the industry, including high electricity costs and scrap metal recycling.

The announcement follows the Rachel Reeves’ decision to support a third runway at Heathrow, which will require 400,000 tonnes of steel.

The steel industry has struggled in recent years, including jobs lost at a huge plant in Port Talbot, South Wales, because of a switch to a greener method of production.

Gareth Stace, director general of UK Steel, said: "The government's commitment to our steel sector is both vital and welcome. A robust, bold, and ambitious steel strategy has the power to reverse the sector's decline, particularly as we face increasing competition from imports benefiting from more favourable business conditions.

"By setting out a clear business plan and roadmap for investment, the government can secure a brighter future for our industry, safeguard jobs, and support steelworkers and their families."

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow, which will require 400,000 tonnes of steel. ( Getty Images )

Unions also welcomed the announcement.

Andy Prendergast, GMB national secretary, said: "After years of dithering, today's plan provides desperately needed funding for our once proud, now beleaguered steel industry.

"As the world becomes more volatile, primary domestic steel making capacity is vital for both our economy and domestic security."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The launching of the steel strategy is a critical landmark for a foundation industry, whose success is essential to the wellbeing of our economy and our national security.

"It is the first time in decades that a government has made a positive commitment to invest in the UK steel industry.”

But she added: "It is essential that all such investment is clearly linked to rock solid job guarantees." Mr Trump has hailed his steel tariffs and claimed they are “the beginning of making America rich again”.

On Monday night Rachel Reeves said she and Sir Keir would argue for an exemption from the tariffs for the UK.

She said “there is a deal to be done”, adding that “unlike many other countries around the world, we don’t run a trade surplus with the US”.

But the UK government is not minded to retaliate with its own tariffs, in contrast to the EU.