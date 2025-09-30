Keir Starmer finally comes out fighting to become the leader Labour wants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer finally pulled himself off the ropes and came out swinging at all his opponents and critics after 15 hard months of government, which have seen him landed with the worst approval rating of a prime minister since records began.

But in a strange way he can thank Nigel Farage for helping him drop his inner robot and replace it with a previously suppressed Churchillian spirit.

The PM arrived in Liverpool on Saturday knowing that his speech on Tuesday was a make-or-break moment for his premiership.

Previously, he had never enthused his audience, failed to deliver a real vision and too often pulled his punches with his opponents.

An invigorated Starmer delivered an impassioned speech, taking the fight to Reform at the Labour Party conference ( Reuters )

But there was a vibrancy to his language as he took to the Labour conference podium to articulate a vision for the country based on his politics of decency compared with the division and racism espoused by Farage and Reform.

This conference speech was unlike any Starmer has delivered before. His typical robotic style was replaced by that of an impassioned, charismatic leader.

Gone were the endless lists, and in came the rousing language and waving of flags to prove the proud patriot is on the side of working people.

A man, often seen to be reserved, suddenly became a politician who could speak from the heart.

He took on all the criticisms he has faced and tackled them head-on. He made the case for why his politics is truly patriotic rather than the nationalism of Reform and Nigel Farage, and embraced the British and nations’ flags, to reclaim them from those on the right who want to claim them as only theirs.

To those who claim his government has done nothing, he was particularly impassioned as he detailed the many changes he has brought in 15 months – including improvements on workers' rights, renters’ reform, extra money for the NHS, support for jobs, trade deals and more.

This was not a man who is shy about his record anymore – or apologetic about what he stands for.

Noticeably, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, the pretender to Starmer’s crown, was not there. But for those who thought Burnham had the passion Starmer lacked, today, he had an answer with his own infectious energy.

In the end, what has helped Starmer, apart from having his back to the wall politically, is the fact that he has identified – and called out – his enemy.

Realising that his fight is with Farage and Reform’s narrow right-wing, divisive politics has energised Sir Keir and, in turn, seen a reluctant Labour embrace him.

But the question remains as to whether Farage is the one forcing the prime minister’s hand when it comes to Labour policy change.

The tough stance on illegal migration and scrapping the 50 per cent target on school leavers going to university are two things previously championed by Reform that Starmer has now embraced.

Sir Keir, though, knows that he needs answers and solutions which can be delivered on these subjects, as well as vaunting rhetoric to take on Farage.

This did not look like a prime minister who would be leaving office in a hurry or one who would be forced out without a fight.

At last, Labour has a leader again who can articulate a vision and fight for the sport of decent politics, which reaches beyond the party to the country.