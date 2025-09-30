Keir Starmer scraps Tony Blair’s target for half of pupils to go to university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has scrapped the target for 50 per cent of pupils to go to university, instead pledging that Labour will aim to see two-thirds of children complete a degree or do a “gold standard apprenticeship”.

The prime minister said he no longer believed the pledge, which was made by Tony Blair in 1999, was “right for our times”.

Sir Keir told the Labour party conference: “Some politicians say, ‘I want every child to have the same opportunities that I had’.

open image in gallery The prime minister spoke about university in his speech to the Labour conference ( Getty )

“You hear a lot of that in Westminster, but that’s not me, though.

"What I want is a Britain where people are treated with the dignity that they deserve for making different choices. Choices our country needs, choices we should value, choices that deserve our respect.

“And so, conference, while you will never hear me denigrate the aspiration to go to university, I don’t think the way we currently measure success in education – that ambition to get 50 per cent of kids to uni – I don’t think that's right for our times, because if you’re a kid or a parent of a kid who chooses an apprenticeship, what does it say to you? Do we genuinely, as a country, afford them the same respect?

“Because we should, but I can’t help feeling that my dad was right.

“So, conference, today I can announce we will scrap that target and replace it with a new ambition that two-thirds of our children should go either to university or take a gold standard apprenticeship.” Labour officials were unable to say what the current level of children going into university or so-called gold standard apprenticeships was.

open image in gallery Blair set a target of 50 per cent of young adults to enter higher education back in 1999 ( AFP/Getty )

The target will see two-thirds of young people gain higher-level skills, either through university, further education or a “gold standard apprenticeship” by the age of 25.

Labour said it will devote almost £800m extra funding for 16- to 19-year-olds next year, supporting an additional 20,000 students.

It comes as Labour seeks to crack down on the number of young people not in employment, education or training.

Rachel Reeves on Monday, announced plans to offer guaranteed paid work to young people claiming benefits for more than 18 months, with the threat of having their universal credit withdrawn if they refuse.

Sir Keir and the chancellor are hoping to bring down the spiralling benefits bill by encouraging more people into work.

Social Market Foundation, a think tank, welcomed the prime minister’s focus on apprenticeships.

But research director Rebecca Montacute said: “It will take a great deal of work to ensure there are enough high-quality apprenticeship opportunities available to meet this target – and vitally, they must ensure those opportunities are available to those from a range of backgrounds, and not just those from better-off families.”

In 1999, then Labour prime minister Tony Blair set a target of 50 per cent of young adults to enter higher education “in the next century”. Official figures show the proportion of 18-year-olds going to university in the UK was 36.4 per cent in 2024, which was down from a peak of 38.2 per cent in 2021.

Sir Keir’s speech echoed comments by Tory former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson, who in 2020 also rejected Sir Tony’s target as “absurd” and attacked the “inbuilt snobbishness about higher being somehow better than further”.