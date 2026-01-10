Starmer expected to U-turn on jury trial plan as MP warns rebels will defeat it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MPs believe that Keir Starmer’s next U-turn will be on the plan to scrap jury trials as one rebel has warned he is “absolutely confident” it will be defeated.

Kingston upon Hull MP Karl Turner said MPs would be “going stark raving mad” if the Tories had proposed the much-criticised plans and called for a meeting with the prime minister.

“We are absolutely seething with the government, with the prime minister and with David Lammy and I've said to the prime minister I want to see him face to face on this single issue and I expect him to instruct Lammy to stop and think again,” told Times Radio.

“People are cheesed off. It's not in the manifesto. If this was the Tory government doing this, Labour MPs would be going absolutely stark raving mad including Keir Starmer and including David Lammy.”

“I am absolutely confident that if they're daft enough to put this legislation forward in the shape of the courts bill, which will probably be the second half of this year, I'm confident we'll defeat it.”

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer could be set for another U-turn (James Manning/PA) ( PA Wire )

A number of Labour MPs have privately told The Independent that they believe the plan to restrict jury trials to the most serious crimes is going to be “quietly dropped”.

It follows revelations earlier this week, first carried by The Independent, that Rachel Reeves plans to ditch plans to end business rates relief on pubs.

The plans announced last year by deputy prime minister David Lammy were meant to be designed to help end the backlog in the courts which has been in place since the covid pandemic lockdown.

It was based on recommendations by retired judge Sir Brian Leveson and would include interim “swift courts” with judge made decisions and greater use of magistrates courts.

Only the most severe offences, like murder and rape, would retain mandatory jury trials.

Cases with likely jail terms under three years would move to judge-only trials, estimated to be faster. Long fraud and financial cases would also move to judge-only, freeing jurors.

But the plans have caused a backlash including among Labour MPs.

open image in gallery MP Karl Turner said MPs were “cheesed off” over the plans ( PA Archive )

Now the government has postponed any vote on the plans until October at the earliest after the next King’s speech in May.

One MP said: “It looks like the whole thing will be quietly ditched.”

Another senior MP said: “I would be amazed if they actually follow through with the attacks on jury trial. My understanding is any legislation on this is earmarked for October and that’s a long way away in political terms. I presume they’ll dump it - quietly or otherwise.”

The issue has echoes of the welfare rebellion last summer when plans to slash the bill by £5bn were ditched to prevent defeat in the Commons by angry Labour backbenchers.

Ministers were defending the proposals in an opposition day debate last week called by the Tories but opposition was again voiced by Labour MPs including Mr Turner who pointed out he has never rebelled before.

Justice minister Sarah Sackman told The Commons: “Victims are waiting years for justice—over 20,000 open cases in the Crown court backlog have been waiting for a year or more. Justice delayed is justice denied.

“No one is defending the status quo, yet no government to date have been bold enough to take the necessary action towards finding a solution. I am a firm believer that politics is an agent of change—that is why I left my career in law to enter politics. When we are presented with a crisis, we see the opportunity, we find the plan, and we fix it—we make it better.”

However, she conceded that there will be an impact assessment before legislation is brought forward and “MPs will have the opportunity to scrutinise” the plans.