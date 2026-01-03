Government to recruit thousands of volunteer magistrates to tackle court backlog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A significant recruitment drive has been launched across England and Wales, aiming to enlist thousands of new volunteer magistrates to accelerate justice for victims.

The new year initiative follows government reforms aimed at tackling the persistent crown court backlog.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) noted over 2,000 magistrates trained since 2022, with this latest push targeting another 2,000 volunteers within the next financial year.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy underscored their importance, stating: "Magistrates play a vital role in our court system – hearing thousands of cases across every jurisdiction and delivering justice."

“They are everyday heroes – and we need more people of every age and background to volunteer not just to deliver justice but to serve and represent their local communities.

“Volunteering to become a magistrate can make a real difference to your life and the lives of others – that’s why I’m calling on the public to apply and play your part.”

David Lammy announced proposals to overhaul the courts system in December. ( PA Wire )

In December Mr Lammy announced proposals to overhaul the courts system, including to increase magistrates’ sentencing powers up to 18 months’ imprisonment, up from 12 months currently, so they will be able to deal with more serious cases.

The powers could also be extended to 24 months if necessary.

Other plans include scrapping jury trials for some cases and creating new swift courts within crown courts for a lone judge to hear cases instead.

The Magistrates’ Association said the move was a “big vote of confidence” in magistrates but more resources are needed for the courts, including enough trained, well-paid legal advisers, and repairing crumbling court buildings.

All magistrates are expected to volunteer at least 13 days a year to hear cases.

According to the MoJ, latest figures show 57% of magistrates are female and 14% come from an ethnic minority background, aside from London where it is the highest proportion of 31%.

Judiciary chiefs are looking for candidates with good communication skills, a sense of fairness and the ability to see an argument from different sides.

Magistrates are wanted across criminal, youth, and civil and family proceedings, and have specialist legal advisers to support them to deal with a range of cases.

Reacting to the move, shadow justice minister Kieran Mullan said: “David Lammy’s record as Justice Secretary is calamitous. Court backlogs have soared under his watch.

“Now he is pushing plans to scrap jury trials, threatening one of the cornerstones of our legal system. This is reckless and risks undermining public confidence.

“Recruiting thousands of new magistrates is welcome – but it cannot paper over the failings of a Justice Secretary and Labour Government that has consistently failed to deliver meaningful reform.”