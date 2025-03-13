Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds admits he was wrong to claim he was a solicitor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cabinet minister accused of misrepresenting his CV has admitted to Parliament that he was wrong to describe himself as a solicitor when he never qualified.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said he should have made clear that he was referring to his time as a trainee solicitor in a speech a he made in the House of Commons a decade ago.

It is an offence for someone to call themselves a solicitor if they are not qualified and registered with the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and the regulator is investigating Mr Reynolds’ claim.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has apologised for the error ( PA Wire )

Mr Reynolds has faced questions about his career in recent weeks and even apologised to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. He worked as a trainee solicitor in Manchester but left his legal career behind when he entered politics.

The MP for Stalybridge and Hyde told the House of Commons on Wednesday evening: "On a point of order, it has come to my attention that in a speech I gave on April 28 2014, recorded in column 614 of Hansard, on the subject of high speed rail, I made a reference to my experience of using our local transport system in Greater Manchester when I worked as a solicitor in Manchester city centre.

"I should have made clear that specifically that was a reference at the time of being a trainee solicitor.

"This was an inadvertent error and although this speech was over a decade ago, as it has been brought to my attention, I would like to formally correct the record and I seek your advice on doing so."

Mr Reynolds also claimed on his old constituency website that he had worked as a solicitor at the Manchester branch of the law firm Addleshaw Goddard before becoming an MP.

His LinkedIn profile also previously stated he was both a “trainee solicitor” and a “solicitor” with an overlap in dates. The profile has since been updated.

When the claims came to light, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick claimed Mr Reynolds had “fabricated his CV”. But Labour sources argued that the website entry was a “human error from his office”.

In an interview after the row erupted, Mr Reynolds said: “For a speech - and I think a tweet or maybe a Facebook post over a decade ago - I don’t think it’s a huge deal, but I should apologise for that, if anyone has misunderstood that, but I don’t think they have.”

It followed interest in Rachel Reeves’s CV, following allegations that the chancellor exaggerated her Bank of England experience. Questions arose after a BBC investigation found she had stopped working for the bank nine months earlier than stated on her LinkedIn profile.

There were also allegations that she had been investigated for using company expenses in a former job to buy handbags, perfume, earrings and wine for colleagues at Halifax Bank of Scotland (HBOS). These claims have been disputed.