Cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds investigated by watchdog over solicitor claim

The solicitors’ watchdog is investigating business secretary Jonathan Reynolds after he said he was a member of the profession on his CV despite having never qualified.

The cabinet minister, who entered parliament before completing his training, claimed on his old constituency website he was a solicitor at the Manchester branch of the law firm Addleshaw Goddard before becoming an MP. And in 2014 speech to the House of Commons he said he had “worked as a solicitor in Manchester city centre”.

His LinkedIn profile also previously stated he was both a “trainee solicitor” and a “solicitor” with an overlap in dates. The profile has since been updated.

A spokesperson for the Solicitors Regulation Authority said the watchdog had previously looked at the issue “and contacted Mr Reynolds about the profiles” but it was now reinvestigating.

“The materials were corrected, and we closed the matter with no further action, based on all the evidence we had at the time,” the spokesperson said. “However, we’ve now become aware of further information, so we will look at this.”

Labour sources stressed that the business secretary immediately corrected an administrative error on his LinkedIn profile when it was highlighted to him, adding that the SRA did not contact Mr Reynolds before briefing the media.

When the CV discrepancy came to light, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick claimed Mr Reynolds had “fabricated his CV” and shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith has asked the ministerial standards watchdog to investigate.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson admitted there may have been “mistakes made by administrative staff”, telling Times Radio: “I’ve looked at his website, and it’s very clear that he’s talking about being a trainee solicitor.

“I think what you’re referring to in terms of LinkedIn... I think there was a bit of a muddle there. But I think he’s been very clear he was a trainee solicitor, that’s the position he held.”

Mr Griffith said a pattern was emerging within Labour ranks amid continuing controversy over chancellor Rachel Reeves’ CV, who is facing allegations she lied about being an economist while working at the Bank of England. Questions arose after a BBC investigation found she had stopped working for the bank nine months earlier than stated on her LinkedIn profile.

Sir Keir has backed Ms Reeves, and his official spokesperson said the prime minister has no concerns about her conduct.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Jonathan looks forward to engaging fully with the Solicitors Regulation Authority and drawing a line under the matter.”