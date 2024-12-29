Keir Starmer leads UK tributes to former US president Jimmy Carter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has led a host of tributes from UK politicians to former US president Jimmy Carter, who has died aged 100.

Sir Keir said Mr Carter – who was the longest-living former American president – will be remembered for the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, as well as his “decades of selfless public service”.

Praising a “lifelong dedication to peace” that saw him win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, Sir Keir added: “Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad.”

The prime minister joined in paying tribute to the 39th president by other leaders including the King, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and former PM Tony Blair.

The King remembered former US president Jimmy Carter’s 1977 visit to the UK with “great fondness” and praised his “dedication and humility”.

open image in gallery President Jimmy Carter with French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, when he called on him at the London residence of the French Ambassador at Kensington Palace (Archive/PA) ( PA Archive )

In a message to Mr Biden and the American people, Charles said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of President Carter.

“He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

“His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter’s family and the American people at this time.”

Former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair said former US president Jimmy Carter “fundamentally cared and consistently toiled to help those in need”.

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, US President Jimmy Carter and Italian Prime Minister Giulio Andreotti, in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace ( PA Wire )

“Jimmy Carter’s life was a testament to public service; from his time in office, and the Camp David Accords, to his remarkable commitment to the cause of people and peace round the world over the past 40 years,” the former British prime minister said in a statement.

“I always had the greatest respect for him, his spirit and his dedication. He fundamentally cared and consistently toiled to help those in need.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Mr Carter “will be remembered for generations”.

“Jimmy Carter was an inspiration,” Mr Davey wrote on X.

“He led a truly remarkable life dedicated to public service with a genuine care for people.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all those who loved him. He will be remembered for generations.”