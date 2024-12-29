Jimmy Carter death – updates: Trump pays tribute after former president’s death aged 100
Nobel Peace Prize winner Jimmy Carter served as governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died aged 100.
Carter, who was the longest-living former American president, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, December 29, according to his son.
He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington, DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.
He continued his volunteer work for decades after leaving office until he entered hospice care in February 2023.
Carter, who throughout his political life went by Jimmy rather than James, was a towering figure in Democratic politics, both during and after his time in the White House.
As president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration.
Follow for the latest information as we get it.
Trump offers second tribute to Jimmy Carter giving late president his ‘highest respect'
President-elect Donald Trump has offered a second tribute to former President Jimmy Carter on Truth Social:
President Jimmy Carter is dead at 100 years of age. While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office. Warmest condolences from Melania and I to his wonderful family!
Vance says Carter ‘dedicated his life to serving this country’
Vice President-elect JD Vance has paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, saying that he “dedicated his life to serving this country”. He also reposted Donald Trump’s tribute.
Washington pays tribute to Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100
Washington joined in mourning on Sunday after news of former President Jimmy Carter’s death was announced by Chip Carter, his son.
The nation’s 39th president was renowned for his commitment to public service in the years after his exit from political life, and earned a strong reputation for helping America’s neediest families in his post-presidential years. After news of his passing was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tributes began to swiftly pour in for the 100-year-old statesman.
John Bowden takes a look at the tributes.
Washington pays tribute to ‘public servant’ Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100
Washington mourns a ‘humble public servant’: Jimmy Carter, the first US president to reach the age of 100
Democratic whip hails ‘statesman and humanitarian'
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark issued the following statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter:
“President Jimmy Carter was a statesman and humanitarian.
“As our country’s 39th President, he fought for the dignity of working families and the health of our planet – standing up for environmental justice and the universal right to clean air and water. Always a peacemaker, he was a force for democracy in all corners of the world.
“In the decades after he left office, he and First Lady Rosalynn Carter continued to serve the most vulnerable among us. Their work at the Carter Center, Habitat for Humanity, and many other organizations saved lives, advanced human rights, and promoted opportunity and stability for those in need.
“President Carter’s service of compassion and humility leaves a legacy that will be admired for generations to come. As we come together as a grateful nation to mourn and honor President Carter, my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Carter family.”
Obama hails Carter’s White House accomplishments and ‘most impactful’ post-presidency in US history
Former President Barack Obama wrote the following statement along with former first lady Michelle Obama, lauding former President Jimmy Carter for his White House accomplishments and “the longest, and most impactful, post-presidency in American history” as well as “something more fundamental: President Carter’s decency.”
“President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man.”
Read the full statement here:
‘A pure and lasting example of a public servant’
“President Jimmy Carter gave us a pure and lasting example of a public servant. His life and legacy will forever be a lesson on the power in one person’s will to do good. I’m sending love to the Carter family today as we honor his life and untiring, humble mission to help others,” wrote Senator-elect Andy Kim of New Jersey.
Obituary — Jimmy Carter: The unlikely 39th president of the United States
Ariana Baio writes:
Despite just one four-year and somewhat unorthodox term in office, Jimmy Carter brought much hope to the White House during a tenure that was marred by several major crisises.
As America’s 39th president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular, and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration, which lasted from 1977 to 1981.
Read on...
Jimmy Carter: The 39th president of the United States
The somewhat unorthodox leader led his country through one of the most tumultuous eras of American history
French president remembers Carter as ‘steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable'
French President Emmanuel Macron sends heartfelt thoughts to the Carter family and American people.
Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments