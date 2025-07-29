Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Labour MP Zarah Sultana has revealed what she wants the new left-wing party she has founded with Jeremy Corbyn to be called.

The Coventry South MP, who quit Labour earlier this month to launch the new group, is pushing for the name to be 'The Left'.

However, the name, already a well-known phrase used to describe left-wing parties and activists in the UK, risks repeating the same confusion that occurred when the movement was officially announced last week.

At that stage Mr Corbyn unveiled its existence with a message saying “this is your party” and urging his followers to go to the website yourparty.uk.

Many assumed the party’s new name was simply Your Party, prompting Ms Sultana to clarify on social media: “It's not called Your Party.”

The party is a joint venture between MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Archive )

Political opponents mocked the chaos as sources said members of the new party would decide its name at a later date.

Ms Sultana was previously reported to have caught Mr Corbyn by surprise when she announced the formation of a new party as she said she had quit Labour.

In an interview with the left-wing website Novara, Ms Sultana said the name would be chosen “in the most democratic way possible”.

She added: “I think it should be called "The Left" or "The Left Party", because it says what it is on the tin. That is something I will be pitching.”

The announcement of the new party came after weeks of speculation and was seen as a blow to Sir Keir, with the new party threatening to split voters on the left.

While former allies of Mr Corbyn, including ex-shadow chancellor John McDonnell, have said they will not join the new party, Mr Corbyn has already united the so-called “Gaza independents” who unseated Labour MPs at the last general election.

A recent Find Out Now poll suggested that the new party would be equal third to Labour in support, with 15 per cent each, behind Reform on 34 per cent and the Tories on 17 per cent.

Last week the health secretary Wes Streeting reposted a tweet mocking the new party’s launch, suggesting its message was “Not Your Party”.

Other Labour MPs also made fun of the apparent confusion over the new group’s name.

Mike Reader, the MP for Northampton South, said: “Members will choose the name. I strongly recommend Votey McVote Face.”

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock has said the fledgling party will “only assist the enemies of Labour” by forming a breakaway challenger party.

He said that division on the left only help “the parties of the right”, including Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.