Jeremy Corbyn confirms plan to create new political party with Zarah Sultana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he is setting up a new left-wing political party to take on Keir Starmer after claiming that “the system is rigged”.

In a message to his supporters on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Corbyn said it was “time for a new kind of political party – one that belongs to you” and he called for the “mass redistribution of wealth and power”.

The new group, a joint venture with former Labour MP Zarah Sultana, will “build a democratic movement that can take on the rich and powerful – and win”, he said.

open image in gallery Zarah Sultana, second right, with ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, second left (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

But the announcement sparked confusion after it was unclear what the new party’s name would be.

In his statement, Mr Corbyn, the Independent MP for Islington North, urged backers to visit a website called yourparty.uk. But, in response to reports on the new party, Ms Sultana wrote on Twitter: “It’s not called Your Party!”

Sources later suggested it would be a holding name until the new name is decided in consulation with members.

Ms Sultana had announced plans earlier this month to set up the new party alongside Mr Corbyn, taking aim at the Labour government for having “completely failed to improve people’s lives”.

But she was accused of working on the creation of a “Farage assistance party” by Neil Kinnock.

Unveiling more details on Thursday, Mr Corbyn said his party would tax the rich and invest in council houses.

He also said it would support Palestine and be “made up of people of all faiths and none”.

He said millions of people were “horrified by the government’s complicity in crimes against humanity”.

“Now, more than ever, we must defend the right to protest against genocide,” he wrote. “We believe in the radical idea that all human life has equal value. That is why we will keep demanding an end to all arms sales to Israel, and for the only path to peace: a free and independent Palestine”.

open image in gallery Mr Corbyn hit out at the government’s approach to the war in Gaza ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He added that “great dividers” wanted the public to think the problems in our society are caused by “migrants or refugees”.

“They’re not,” he wrote. “They are caused by an economic system that protects the interests of corporations and billionaires.”

He added: “The system is rigged when 4.5 million children live in poverty in the sixth richest country in the world. The system is rigged when giant corporations make a fortune from rising bills. The system is rigged when this government says there is no money for the poor, but billions for war. We cannot accept these injustices – and neither should you.”

Lord Kinnock said the left-wingers would “only assist the enemies of Labour” by forming a breakaway challenger party.

He said that division on the left “can only assist the parties of the right”, including Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Mr Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended following a row over a report into antisemitism in the party.

He was expelled in 2024 and successfully contested the summer election as an Independent candidate.

Ms Sultana had the Labour whip withdrawn after rebelling against the government to vote to scrap the two-child benefit cap. She resigned her Labour membership in 2025.