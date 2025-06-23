Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British national has been injured in Israel during missile attacks by Iran, the foreign secretary has said, telling the Commons that 63 others have been evacuated from Israel to Cyprus by the RAF.

It comes after the US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran overnight and Tehran then launched a ballistic missile barrage against Israel.

In a statement to the Commons, the foreign secretary said: “This is a perilous moment in the Middle East, waves of strikes between Israel and Iran have now lasted for 10 days, continuing overnight.

“I know the whole House will have in their thoughts the many civilians impacted by the fighting. I can confirm today, this includes one British national, injured in Israel. We’ve reached out to offer consular support.”

It is understood that around 4,000 British nationals have registered their presence in Israel with the Foreign Office, while around 1,000 have requested a seat on a flight. Further evacuation flights will be provided by the foreign office, Mr Lammy confirmed on Monday.

David Lammy updated the Commons on the situation in the Middle East on Monday ( House of Commons )

“Today’s flight will bring British nationals and their dependents safely back to the UK. While the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, we are working around the clock to secure more flights and bring more people home”, the foreign secretary said.

The government used an RAF A-400M aircraft for the flight from Tel Aviv to Cyprus – with passengers due to transfer on to a civilian charter aircraft for the onward journey to the UK this afternoon.

The FCDO last week said those with “greatest need” would be prioritised for flights, and British nationals plus their non-British immediate family members travelling with them are eligible.

All passengers must hold a valid travel document, and those non-British immediate family members will require valid visas/permission to enter or remain that was granted for more than six months, the FCDO said.

Ministers have warned British nationals not to make their way to the airport unless they are contacted, adding that the situation “remains volatile”.

The government’s ability to run flights out of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories “could change at short notice”, the FCDO warned.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...