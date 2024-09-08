Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted the US backed Britain’s decision to suspend some arms sales to Israel, after reports the move had angered Britain’s closest ally.

The prime minister said Washington “understands the decision we have taken” and was told about the move in advance.

He was quizzed about Britain’s decision to suspend around 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel after a review found there is a “clear risk” that they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insisted there was no rift with the US over arms exports to Israel ( PA Wire )

The decision was announced by foreign secretary David Lammy, who stressed the UK’s ongoing support for Israel and said the decision was “not taken lightly”.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the move as a “shameful decision” by the UK, while reports claimed the US had been caught off guard and angered.

Challenged over the move’s impact on UK-US relations, Sir Keir told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg: “You’re wrong about that”.

He added: “We have been talking to the US. We have been talking to the US beforehand and afterwards, and they’re very clear that they’ve got a different legal system, and they understand the decision that we’ve taken.

“So that’s very clear.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will travel to the US next week ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir is making his second visit to the US next week for a meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington DC on September 13.

The PM said his visit is not related to Britain’s suspension of arms sales to Israel, but because “the situation in Ukraine is becoming ever more pressing, as is the situation in the Middle East”.

He added: “What I want to have the opportunity for is a more strategic discussion about the next few months in relation to Ukraine and in relation to the Middle East.

“So it is that more strategic discussion about the next few months in relation to Ukraine and the Middle East that will be the central focus of the visit.”

It comes a week after Mr Lammy told the House of Commons that a review conducted by the UK government could not “arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law” in Gaza, but ministers have a legal duty to review export licences.

He said Israel had a right to defend itself but he said that he was not satisfied with answers after he had raised concerns with the Israeli government.

Rishi Sunak’s government had refused to suspend arms sales to Israel, and shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell said Labour’s decision was “not easy to swallow”.

Mr Lammy said the criteria states the government will not issue export licences if there is a “clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

He told the House of Commons: “It is with regret that I inform the House today that the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”