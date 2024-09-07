Protest against arms exports to Israel held amid Starmer visit to Dublin

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A rally against the UK arms exports to Israel has been staged in Dublin as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visits the Irish capital.

More than 100 people staged a demonstration near the Spire landmark on Dublin’s main thoroughfare on Saturday afternoon.

Sir Keir was in Ireland to meet Irish business representatives and the country’s premier Simon Harris.

The Irish-Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) said it was staging the demonstration to “let the visiting British Prime Minister know that Ireland stands with Palestine”.

Speaking at the event on O’Connell Street, IPSC spokesman Harun Siljak said the group was asking Sir Keir “to end British complicity in the ongoing genocide and illegal occupation of Palestine”.

He added: “It is really concerning to see how persistent and unwavering the idea of the British Government maintaining support for Israel really is, especially at this stage when we can’t even estimate the number of people who have been killed.”

Demonstrators, some wearing keffiyehs, waved Palestinian and Irish flags as they chanted slogans including “free, free Palestine”.

The IPSC said the recent suspension of 30 arms export licences to Israel is a “testament to the tireless work” of Palestine solidarity activists in the UK.

However, it added: “But it doesn’t go anywhere near far enough – Britain is still exporting components for F-35 warplanes to Israel via the US, and still giving diplomatic cover for genocide.

“This needs to end now.”

Richard Boyd Barrett, a People Before Profit representative in Ireland’s Dail parliament, said the protest was to “highlight Britain’s shameful record of complicity with this apartheid regime”.

He said: “Keir Starmer is deeply complicit with Israel’s genocidal massacre that has claimed the lives of 40,000 Palestinians.

“Right from the beginning, he has justified Israel’s actions – he even, shockingly, last year defended Israel’s decision to cut off water, electricity, and power to the entire population of Gaza.

“His Government continues to sell billions worth of arms to Israel which enables them to carry out the massacre in Gaza and the ongoing brutal occupation of Palestinian land.”

During an interview with LBC in October, Sir Keir appeared to suggest the Israeli government had the right to withhold electricity and water from Gazans.

The remarks, which Labour officials later sought to clarify as a general right for Israel to defend itself within humanitarian law, prompted resignations within the party.