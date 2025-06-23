Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Lammy has warned the West is facing a “moment of peril” after Iran vowed to retaliate following US strikes on three nuclear facilities.

It comes after Donald Trump’s regime conducted airstrikes at Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz despite Sir Keir Starmer pushing for de-escalation in the preceding days.

Asked how concerned the government is about possible retaliation, the foreign secretary warned: “This is a moment of peril.”

open image in gallery Britain's foreign secretary David Lammy makes a statement following their meeting with Iran's foreign minister on Tehran's nuclear programme ( AFP via Getty Images )

“There are neighbours in the region very worried about what the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and what the supreme leader might now do. None of us want to see escalation.

“I was crystal clear to the Iranian regime, it would be a huge, catastrophic mistake to fire at US bases in the region at this time. We have forces in the region at this time. It would be a catastrophic mistake”, he told BBC Breakfast.

But Mr Lammy warned that communication with the Iranian regime is difficult at present because “the supreme leader is somewhere in Iran in a bunker”.

“Messaging to him cannot be easy, but I would urge them to step back at this point”, Mr Lammy added.

His comments came after cabinet minister Jonathan Reynolds warned that the threat to the UK from Iran is already at a "significant level" and could increase following the US strikes.

Over the weekend, the business secretary said "not a week goes by" without an Iranian cyberattack on Britain’s critical national infrastructure, adding that it would be "naive" to think the threat will not escalate.

After the strikes took place, Sir Keir backed Mr Trump’s administration describing Iran’s nuclear programme as a “grave threat to international security”.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer warned of the crisis spiralling (PA) ( PA Wire )

But on Monday, Mr Lammy refused to defend US attacks on Iran and confirm it was either legal or even “the right thing to do”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the foreign secretary was asked four times if the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities was legal.

“We were not involved, it is for the Americans to discuss those legal issues," he responded repeatedly.

And asked whether it was the “right thing to do”, the foreign secretary replied: "I've said that we weren't involved in the military action."

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer - whose previous calls for restraint appear to have been ignored by the US administration – has warned the conflict could escalate beyond the region.

“That’s a risk to the region. It’s a risk beyond the region, and that’s why all our focus has been on de-escalating, getting people back around to negotiate what is a very real threat in relation to the nuclear programme”, he said.

It came after Iran launched a ballistic missile barrage against Israel in retaliation to the US action, warning that it “reserves all options” to respond.

The foreign ministry in Tehran issued a statement condemning Mr Trump’s “brutal military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities”.

It added: “The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to defend Iran’s territory, sovereignty, security and people by all force and means against the United States’ criminal aggression.”

The Tehran regime has insisted its nuclear programme is peaceful, but its uranium enrichment process has gone far beyond what is required for power stations.