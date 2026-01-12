Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A senior minister has dismissed suggestion that the UK will proscribe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror organisation despite the bloodbath unfolding on the streets of Iran.

Business secretary Peter Kyle insisted that the UK government has "already used the sanctions against Iran to the full extent we can.”

It also comes after the Labour government controversially used the counterterrorism powers to proscribe protest group Palestinian Action.

Peter Kyle has ruled out proscribing the IRGC

Mr Kyle told Times Radio: "When you look at domestic terror legislation, the way that we proscribe domestic organisations is using domestic legislation.

"The independent reviewer has said that that isn't appropriately used for state bodies, but we are looking very closely at these issues.

"It is no question and I don't think anybody would question the fact that this government cares very deeply about civilians and people in Iran. We will do everything we can, but when we use domestic legislation we need to make sure that it's appropriate use of it."

The refusal comes despite foreign secretary Yvette Cooper supporting the proscription of the IRGC in 2023 on behalf of Labour in opposition when she was shadow home secretary, in an apparent U-turn.

Ms Cooper said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI): “As part of the strategy, Labour will bring forward new changes to legislation to allow the government to ban hostile state-sponsored organisations who undermine our national security”.

“So instead of trying and failing to use counter-terror legislation to proscribe organisations like Wagner or IRGC, we will introduce a bespoke proscribing mechanism to address state-sponsored threats”.

At the time, 125 cross-party MPs signed a letter backing the move to proscribe the IRGC which was being resisted by Rishi Sunak’s government.

A person holds up a placard as they take part in a rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran on Sunday in London

There has been sustained on the government to proscribe the IRGC for years because it is believed to be behind state sponsored terrorism from Iran.

Added to that it has been at the forefront of the brutal suppression of the Iranian people by the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led theocratic regime and is now leading the efforts to put down the protests including, according to reports, gun down people on the streets.

The US has already proscribed the IRGC and hopes had been raised that the UK would follow suit when Heidi Alexander said on Sunday that the issue was kept under review.

But asked whether he was ruling out a ban on the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) or whether there could be some kind of ban but not via domestic legislation, Mr Kyle said: "We've already used the sanctions against Iran to the full extent we can."

He added that Sir Keir Starmer was working with international partners to see how "we can bring international pressure to bear" on Iran.

But activists are increasing pressure for a change of mind on the issue.

Mourners carry a coffin during a funeral procession for members of security forces and civilians said to be killed in protests on Sunday, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran

Laila Jazayeri, director of the Association of Anglo-Iranian Women in the UK, said the IRGC had already gone too far.

Speaking at the demonstration on Sunday, she said: “The prime minister should proscribe the deadly force IRGC, that is killing people inside Iran.”

Mr Kyle also warned that the UK would need to "see how this unfolds" when asked if the government would support the US if it decided to strike on Iran.

Asked whether Britain would support this kind of American intervention, the business secretary told Sky News: "Well there's a lot of ifs in the question itself, so we have to see how this unfolds.

"We need to understand specifically what Donald Trump and America is proposing."

He said that the relationship between the US and UK had "never been stronger" and "the people of Iran should get the government they choose and the government of Iran should not, in any way, be cracking down in a murderous way which we've seen so far."

Mr Kyle added: "This is about us supporting people of Iran in their time of need so that the people of Iran can have their voices heard and be the masters of their own destiny."