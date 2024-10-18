Inheritance tax to rise in Budget as Reeves plans to hit well-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Treasury is reportedly considering plans to raise Inheritance Tax at the Budget, as part of an attempt to raise £40bn and plug a hole in the public finances.

According to the BBC, the chancellor is considering multiple changes to the tax, which is charged at 40 per cent on the property, possessions and money of somebody who has died above a £325,000 threshold.

Any changes to Inheritance Tax would most significantly impact the wealthy, with the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimating that just 5 per cent of all deaths incurred the charge in 2022–23.

It raises about £7bn a year for the government and includes a number of reliefs, including exemptions for gifts given when a person is alive.

The Treasury is looking to raise as much as £40 billion at the budget ( PA Wire )

For example, if a person gives away more than £325,000 in cash or gifts more than seven years before they die, recipients are not liable to pay inheritance tax.

It is not known which changes are being considered by the Budget, taking place on 30 October.

The government is looking to raise up to £40bn from tax hikes and spending cuts, with some departments facing cuts of as much as 20 per cent.

The PM and the chancellor were hit with backlash from Cabinet ministers this week over the proposals, with several ministers writing to the prime minister directly on Wednesday to express concern about the planned cuts.

At Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Ms Reeves told ministers that plans to fill a £22 billion hole in the public finances will just be enough to “keep public services standing still”.

Having promised “no return to austerity” under Labour, the chancellor is seeking the additional £18bn to fund a cash injection for the NHS and avoid real terms cuts to some key departments.

Downing Street warned that “tough decisions” would have to be made, saying that “not every department will be able to do everything they want to”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman confirmed Sir Keir and Ms Reeves have agreed on the “major measures” of the Budget, including the “spending envelope” that sets out limits for individual Whitehall departments.

Other tax rises are being considered by the Treasury, including an increase to the employer rate of national insurance – something Downing Street has repeatedly refused to rule out, despite it being seen as a breach of Labour’s manifesto.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves at Labour’s 2024 Conference ( Getty Images )

A 1p increase to the rate could raise up to £17bn, IFS director Paul Johnson estimated.

Labour’s manifesto promised no increase in taxes on working people, saying this is “why we will not increase national insurance.”

But ministers have argued the pledge only applied to the employee rate of national insurance, which sits at 8 per cent, and not the 13.8 per cent employer contribution rate.

Meanwhile, capital gains on profits from the sale of shares, which currently is set at 20 per cent, is likely to rise by several percentage points, The Times reported, a move which would raise billions.

A Treasury spokesperson said: ““We do not comment on speculation around tax changes outside of fiscal events.”