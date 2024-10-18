Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Rachel Reeves is understood to be considering about £3bn of cuts to the welfare bill over the next four years by restricting access to sickness benefits, as the chancellor embarks on a brutal cost-cutting mission to fill a so-called £22 billion black hole left by the Tories.

The chancellor is expected to save the £3bn sum by committing to the previous government’s plans to reform work capability rules.

Under Conservative proposals, welfare eligibility would have been tightened so that around 400,000 more people who are signed off long-term would be assessed as needing to prepare for employment by 2028/29, as well as being entitled to £260 a month less in benefits.

When in opposition, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall had claimed the plans were simply “tinkering at the edges of a failing system”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves giving a speech at the Treasury (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

There are 2.8 million people off work as a result of long-term sickess, with the cost of benefits for working age people set to reach £64bn by the end of the parliament. This figure will be an increase of £30bn on pre-pandemic levels.

Disability charity Scope has said the cuts would have a “devastating impact on a huge number of disabled people”.

James Taylor, of the charity, warned that “cutting support to those who need it most will lead to even more disabled people living in poverty”.

“The government needs to work with disabled people to fix our broken welfare system, rather than making it more punitive,” he added.

The government is looking to use the 30 October Budget to raise up to £40bn from tax hikes and spending cuts, with some departments facing cuts of as much as 20 per cent.

But Sir Keir Starmer and his chancellor are facing a backlash from Cabinet ministers over the proposals.

Ms Reeves told ministers during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that plans to fill a £22bn hole in the public finances will just be enough to “keep public services standing still”.

Having promised “no return to austerity” under Labour, the chancellor is seeking the additional £18bn to fund a cash injection for the NHS and avoid real terms cuts to some key departments.

But several ministers wrote to the prime minister directly on Wednesday to express concern about the planned cuts.

Downing Street warned that “tough decisions” would have to be made, saying that “not every department will be able to do everything they want to”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman confirmed Sir Keir and Ms Reeves have agreed on the “major measures” of the Budget, including the “spending envelope” that sets out limits for individual Whitehall departments.

The PM has found himself at loggerheads with his Cabinet over the planned cuts ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

The envelope was submitted to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Thursday after being finalised by Downing Street.

But tense negotiations with individual government departments are ongoing, as they press for cash from other parts of Whitehall.

The chancellor is expected to raise the cash through a series of tax hikes, with an increase to the employer rate of national insurance widely expected.

Downing Street has repeatedly refused to rule out the change, despite such a move being seen as a breach of Labour’s general election manifesto.

An increase in the rate by 1p could raise up to £17bn, according to IFS director Paul Johnson.

Labour’s manifesto promised no increase in taxes on working people, saying this is “why we will not increase national insurance.”

Ministers have argued the promise only applied to the employee rate of national insurance, which sits at 8 per cent, and not the 13.8 per cent employer contribution rate.

Capital gains on profits from the sale of shares, which currently is set at 20 per cent, is likely to rise by several percentage points, The Times reported, a move which would raise billions.

The Treasury is also looking at plans to increase inheritance tax, the BBC reported on Friday, with the chancellor said to be considering a number of changes to the tax.

Inheritance tax is typically charged at 40pc on assets above a £325,000 threshold when a person dies.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “Spiralling inactivity and millions of people denied the right support is holding the country back and stifling the economy.

“We believe the Work Capability Assessment is not working and needs to be reformed or replaced, alongside a proper plan to support disabled people.

“We will deliver the change the country needs; supporting those who can work, into work, and delivering growth in every part of the country.”