British nationals in Jamaica have been urged to register their presence with the Foreign Office, as the island’s strongest storm on record closes in.

It comes after the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) set up a crisis centre ready to help Britons on the Caribbean island. Meanwhile, the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is already in the region on stand-by.

While the government does not keep a record of the number of British nationals overseas, around 5,000 British nationals are thought to be on the island.

( AP )

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, the FCDO said British nationals in the country should register to receive updates.

Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica on Tuesday as a category five storm, the strongest for the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago.

Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely, with up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves and 135mph winds possible, the FCDO said.

The Jamaican government has published a list of available hurricane shelters.

Speaking to broadcasters on Tuesday morning, foreign secretary Yvette Cooper said: “This is a very serious storm, and many people will be concerned about friends and family in Jamaica and in the region.

“We’ve set up the crisis centre here in the Foreign Office to provide 24-hour consular assistance to British nationals, but also to monitor Hurricane Melissa and to make sure we are ready and stand ready to provide UK support to Jamaica.

“I’ve spoken to the Jamaican foreign minister to offer our support and solidarity to the Jamaican people as they face the storm, and I would encourage everyone to follow both the Foreign Office’s travel advice and the instructions from the Jamaican government.”

All of Jamaica’s international airports have been closed until further notice.

Melissa intensified to Category 5 strength as it neared Jamaica – the highest on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds exceeding 157mph.

Three such hurricanes have formed during the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, something not seen for 20 years.

Previous Category 5 hurricanes include 2005’s Katrina that killed 1,392 people and caused an estimated 125 billion dollars worth of damage, particularly around New Orleans.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...